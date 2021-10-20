Fall Festival slated Saturday

GARFIELD -- The Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department is hosting a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

There will ribs and pulled pork for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The lunch menu includes baby back pork ribs, pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 8 and under. Additional desserts available for $1.

This year's raffle prizes include a kayak, hunting/fishing items, kitchen supplies, local gourmet coffee, and a variety gift baskets/certificates from local businesses ranging in value up to $75. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for 6. Tickets are available for purchase at the NEBCO Office, and will be sold the day of the event.

The extensive silent auction features items such as Guided Fishing trips, local Golf Outings basket, handcrafted Adirondack chairs, EGO Power Blower, SPA Day Basket, Wine Tasting Experience basket, Handcrafted Jelly Cabinets, Homemade Quilts, Child's Bike with Helmet, Date Night Basket, and much more.