District zones outlined; Chrome books, lap tops, buses to be purchased

School Board members approved the recommendation of school superintendent Keith Martin on which map to accept for delinating zones for the district at the regularly-scheduled board meeting Monday, Oct. 10.

Martin presented three map variations which had been drawn by Jeff Hawkins of Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning. He explained that the zones needed to be as equal as possible in population size and that one of his goals was to not split subdivisions into separate zones.

"All zoned positions are up for re-election," Martin reiterated, adding that he plans to have an information meeting in the spring to educate members of the public about serving on the School Board.

A map of the zones is available on the school's web site.

School Board members must reside within the school district (which is not the same as the city limits); reside in the zone for which they're voting; and be a registered voter.

Deadlines imposed by the state on the rezoning and election include:

• Dec. 2, 2021^Approved plan filed with Benton County Clerk;

• Feb. 22, 2022^Opening of candidate filing period;

• March 1, 2022^Close of candidate filing period at noon;

• May 24, 2022^Annual school election; and

• June 13, 2022^First meeting of zoned Board of Directors.

Board members approved out of state trip requests and accepted bids for HVAC project for the multi-purpose facility.

Assistant superintendent Anne Martfeld reported that 239 patients had been seen in the first year of the Community Clinic and there had been 1,541 visits. She said three Middle School students had been allowed to "take a bus" to the clinic for treatment.

Board members approved purchase of two school buses, one of which would be paid for by ESSER funds.

Marti told board members that "everything is delayed" in ordering equipment and supplies. He said he believes it may be a year before the new bus is delivered.

"We have an aging fleet," he said, adding that the new bus would have air conditioning.

Keln Taylor, IT director, received approval to purchase new Chrome books and lap tops with both ESSER and general funds.

"Without this grant, we would be looking at spending more than $430,000," board member Mindy Cawthon said.

Taylor said the grant will allow upgrading Chromebooks to everyone having the same model which will "streamline what we're doing."

"I commend all of you for being very good stewards of all of our resources," board president Jeff Neil said.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted a resignation from Blake Barrow, aide, Junior High School;

• Hired Kari Casias, fifth grade teacher, Middle School (growth);

• Hired Stephanie Bowen, nurse, Intermediate School; Jason Dunn, aide, Jr. High; and Rebecca Lubbess, aide, High School.