City gives away trees

The city of Pea Ridge will once more have a Fall Tree Giveaway thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation at the recommendation of Steuart Walton.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and Friday, Oct. 22, at City Hall, 975 Weston St.

One tree will be given away per household with proof of residency (utility bill, driver's license, etc.). Available will be 30 Native Pecan, 20 Overcup Oak, 30 Northern Red Oak, 20 Red Bud, 25 Yellowwood, 20 Tulip Tree, 35 White Oak and 20 Black haw Viburnum.