Photographs courtesy of Russ Wilson

Senior Blackhawk cheerleaders are Gabbie Fletcher, Isabella Cruz, Kiowa Morris, Kylee Ford, Liz Vazquez, Maddie Rogers, Mary Hargiss, Monique Holley, Riley Robbins and Tristan Thurman. Manager Kenna Shiers is a senior. Coach is Courtney Hurst. Other varsity cheerleaders include juniors Addi Power, McKyah Lipscomb and Phoenix Edmission.