Benton County Jail

Sunday, Oct. 10

3:33 a.m. Jeffrey Mendenhall, 47, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police Dept., domestic battery

Monday, Oct. 11

7:34 p.m. Robert Scott Randall, 57, Garfield, by BCSO, crime of video voyeurism

Tuesday, Oct. 12

3:34 a.m. Jeremy Dwayne Bryant, 18, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two theft of property; two breaking or entering

2:38 p.m. Misty Wing, 45, Pea Ridge, by unlisted

3:07 p.m. Nickolas Lake, 31, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court

Wednesday, Oct. 13

1:50 a.m. Charles D. Haring, 42, Avoca, by BCSO, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; failure to appear; three failure to appear from Benton County; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Thursday, Oct. 14

2:31 a.m. Donny Layne Griffin, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

Friday, Oct. 15

3:55 a.m. Mayra Lizet Sanchez, 19, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property; contempt of court; tampering with physical evidence

Saturday, Oct. 16

7:45 p.m. Brian A. O'Hagan, 59, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting