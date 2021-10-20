Benton County Jail

Sunday, Oct. 10
3:33 a.m. Jeffrey Mendenhall, 47, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police Dept., domestic battery
Monday, Oct. 11
7:34 p.m. Robert Scott Randall, 57, Garfield, by BCSO, crime of video voyeurism
Tuesday, Oct. 12
3:34 a.m. Jeremy Dwayne Bryant, 18, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two theft of property; two breaking or entering
2:38 p.m. Misty Wing, 45, Pea Ridge, by unlisted
3:07 p.m. Nickolas Lake, 31, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, contempt of court
Wednesday, Oct. 13
1:50 a.m. Charles D. Haring, 42, Avoca, by BCSO, possession controlled substance meth/cocaine; possession drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; failure to appear; three failure to appear from Benton County; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)
Thursday, Oct. 14
2:31 a.m. Donny Layne Griffin, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member
Friday, Oct. 15
3:55 a.m. Mayra Lizet Sanchez, 19, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance meth/cocaine with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property; contempt of court; tampering with physical evidence
Saturday, Oct. 16
7:45 p.m. Brian A. O'Hagan, 59, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting