Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 8

It'll Do BBQ

2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of potatoes being stored directly on floor of unit. Scoop being stored in bulk coleslaw container with handle in contact with product. No certified food manager documentation available.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 8 -- Pea Ridge Football Concession, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Jr. High School, 781 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge