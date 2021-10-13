Running Blackhawks capture three of four titles in Greenwood

GREENWOOD -- Coach Heather Wade's cross country boys took a championship with the girls capturing a runner-up trophy at the Greenwood Invitational last week. The Hawks junior boys and girls also took team titles.

The varsity boys placed all five scorers in the Top 10 as they posted an 8-point win over second-place Clarksville 29-37. Heavener, Oklahoma finished a distant third with 63 in the six team affair.

Tian Grant was second in 18:47 over the 5,000-meter course with brother Grandon Grant fourth in 19:09. Sebasttien Mullikin finished sixth in 20:13 with Jacob Stein ninth (21:40) and Hunter Singh 10th (21:50).

The Panthers and Blackhawks were tied after the first two runners, with the Hawks' third runner eking out a 1-point lead for Pea Ridge. The final two runners outran their Clarksville counterparts to tack 6 more points onto the lead to assure the final victory.

The girls were neck and neck with the Clarksville early on but were trailing by 9 after the first three runners. The Hawks' No. 4 and No. 5 runners took 6 points out of the lead but it wasn't quite enough as the Hawks fell by a final 28-31 count. Greenwood was third with 62.

Liz Vasquez was again the team leader, pacing the way with a fourth-place finish in 22:50. Rylee Raines was right behind in fifth (23:24), with Kamree Dye finishing sixth in 22:30. Ava Pippin and Allie King rounded out the scoring with seventh and ninth place finishes with times of 24:51 and 25:22.

In the Junior boys race, Ayden Canada's third-place finish (13:01) along with Trey Bounds' fourth-place effort (13:01) got the boys into the lead. Evan Wilkerson was eighth for the Hawks (13:57) with Cade Keith and Parker Tillman finishing ninth and 11th, respectively

After the third runner from Heavener grabbed the lead overall for his team, the Hawks' fourth and fifth runners out dueled their counterpart to leave the teams in a numerical tie at 31-31. But as the Hawks' fifth man beat Heavener's fifth man, the tie breaker went to the Hawks and they took home the team title.

The Junior girls ran away with the title, with the first three girls finishing wearing Pea Ridge uniforms. Brenna Walker won the two-mile event with a time of 15:25 with teammates Bailey Walker and Kennedy Fox right behind in second and third with times of 15:38 and 16:44, respectively. Isabelle Etzkorn and Harley Ingram took seventh and eighth places with times of 18:14 and 18:22.

Pea Ridge won going away with 19 points, far ahead of runner-up Heavener with 43 points. Western Yell County was third in 78.

Photographs courtesy of Heather Wade

Photographs courtesy of Heather Wade

Photographs courtesy of Heather Wade

Photographs courtesy of Heather Wade

Photographs courtesy of Heather Wade

Photographs courtesy of Heather Wade