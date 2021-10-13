Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 14, 1971

A revival is scheduled to begin Sunday, Oct. 17, in the Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church and will continue through Wednesday. Speaking will be the Rev. Russell Skorburg, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Harrison.

A 74-year-old Garfield man lost his right arm due to an accident involving a tractor at his farm near Garfield Saturday. His arm was reported to have become hung in a power take-off on the tractor.

A busload of sightseers visiting the Ozarks is scheduled to make Pea Ridge and the Pea Ridge National Military Park one of their stops. Arriving in Pea Ridge Thursday, they will have their evening meal at the Pea Ridge E.H. Clubhouse with the local Little League in charge of serving the meal.

Arkansas 4-H poultry judging team from Benton County will participate in the national judging contest in late November in Chicago, Ill. Viola Miser of the Pea Ridge 4-H Club is one of the members. Miser was the high scoring individual in the state contest scoring 953 out of a possible 1,000.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 1981

Homecoming queen candidates this year were Lisa Morrison, Julie Collins, Amy Wilkerson, Donna Hanner, Cindy Babich, Debbie Howell, Gail Dean and Audra Saylor. Debbie Howell was named queen.

In a special called meeting Tuesday, Jerry Collins was named to the vacancy on the Pea Ridge city Council caused by the resignation of Charles Colton. Mayor Lester Hall swore Collins into office.

Miss Pea Ridge, first runner-up Miss Benton County at the county fair, Jennifer Cram is now Benton County Junior Miss. She was selected over 10 senior high school girls in Bentonville.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 41

Thursday, Oct. 10, 1991

The man who bought land to develop a stock car speedway west of Pea Ridge said he is committed to building the track. Developer Gary Wilbur, said the only thing that will prevent his developing is if someone buys the property for what he has invested in it.

Pea Ridge Lions Club members were expecting a crowd for the third annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump. Shady Grove Bluegrass will entertain during the noon hour, according to Lions Club president Marvin Higginbottom.

Nearly $875 was raised Saturday in the second annual residential drive of the Pea Ridge United Fund. The funds were applied towards the organization's $25,000 goal.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2001

When the lazy days of another northwest Arkansas summer slowly drift towards fall, it can mean only one thing to the residents of Pea Ridge -- it's time again for the jumping mules. the 13th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, in the City Park.

Pea Ridge Blackhawk Luke Wisley crowned Kayla Brown 2001 Homecoming Queen at ceremonies before Friday's game with Hazen.

Discipline problems, noise level in the halls and textbook damage have all diminished since deciding to do away with lockers in the new high school, said principal Gary Wayman.

The Garfield City and Water Department office opened last week in the log smoke house across U.S. Highway 62 from The Buss Stop. The city is renting the space for $350 a month from Gary Buss.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 41

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2011

Seven mules waited beside their owners Each man prepared differently. each were eager to win the coveted bet buckle and the $1,000 cash prize in the professional jump of the 23rd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.

Flags were raised Saturday afternoon at the Gateway City Park following a ceremony at the city picnic to dedicate the flag poles and arch. Mayor David White presented a plaque to former Mayor Lida Schnitzer for hr more than 50 years of service to the city in various capacities.

For more than half a century, nearly two-thirds of their lives Bill and Lida Schnitzer have served the tiny community of Gateway on the Arkansas/Missouri border. "It was jut lie," Mrs. Shnizer said. No reaon -- you just do it."

Military men and women from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., spent the day at the Pea Ridge National Military Park in a training exercise and were treated to a meal by members of several Pea Ridge churches. Judy Majors, Carol Ash, Bea Watkins, Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Freida Crabtree, John Greenler and Linda Greenler were among those serving the food.