Powder Puff and lots of laughs

by Annette Beard | October 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge boys donned cheerleader outfits to cheer and entertain their peers during half-time of the Powder Puff flag football game the morning of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, as part of the Homecoming festivities.

Powder Puff flag football was senior girls against junior girls Friday morning in Blackhawk gym.

