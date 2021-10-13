Powder Puff and lots of laughs

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Powder Puff flag football was senior girls against junior girls Friday morning in Blackhawk gym.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Pea Ridge boys donned cheerleader outfits, cheered, danced, created a pyramid and spun around "Pickle" (Nikolas Galbraith) to cheer and entertain their peers during half-time of the Powder Puff flag football game Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, for Homecoming.