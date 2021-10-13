Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Friday, Oct. 1

12:45 p.m. A resident of Weston Loop reported a stone fountain and pump stolen.

1:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on King Lane in reference to an unattended death.

1:57 p.m. A resident of Fox Circle reported a private property accident that she said happened in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Saturday, Oct. 2

12:54 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Shawn Howell, 39, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and cited Mary Howell, 38, Garfield, in connection with no insurance.

1:58 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Matthew D. Jensen, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and speeding.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

11:22 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Blair Circle for a suicidal subject. The person was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.

3:03 p.m. A resident of Rogers turned in a wallet he found on Dove Road. Police notified the owner of the wallet and he picked it up later that day.

Thursday, Oct. 7

1:52 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Kyle A. Taylor, 35, Centerton, in connection with a warrant from Benton County and driving on a suspended driver's license.