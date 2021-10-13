Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

Monthly report October 13, 2021 at 9:18 a.m.

September 2021

Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/ open line^11^13^74

Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^0^20

Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^15^21^145

Alarm^11^9^63

Vicious animal / bite^2^0^21

Animal call^24^20^186

Assault/ battery^0^0^12

Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^4^0^15

Breaking or entering^2^1^14

Burglary^1^2^31

Business check^1^0^4

Civil call^13^9^80

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2

Criminal mischief^1^4^28

Death investigation^1^1^7

Disturbance^15^9^110

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^3

Extra patrol^346^466^2,744

Follow up^29^21^236

Fraud/ forgery^7^5^50

Gun shots^2^1^9

Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^1

Informational^38^45^350

Investigation^3^0^8

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^1

Lost/found property^5^9^46

Missing person adult^1^1^5

Missing person juvenile^2^9^28

Motorist assist^3^3^23

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^3

MVC w/injury^1^0^18

MVC wo/injury^17^9^104

Narcotics investigation^0^0^0

Noise complaint^11^4^32

Other^3^3^25

Overdose^0^0^4

Prowler^2^0^6

Public assist^6^2^53

Pursuit^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^0^2^9

Reckless driver^22^22^128

Residential structure fire^0^0^1

Road hazard^1^8^24

Sex offender investigation^2^0^9

Stolen vehicle^1^1^9

Suspicious circumstance^21^21^143

Theft^4^5^42

Threats^4^3^61

Traffic stop^363^239^2,325

Trespassing^6^5^33

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^3^11

Unlock^5^0^11

Warrant service/felony^1^1^15

Warrant service/misdemeanor^50^41^472

Welfare check^10^22^133

Total^1,071^1,040^7,988

•••

Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^25^122

Warnings-^4^20

Warrant arrests-^50^472

City ordinance-^4^41

Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^55^359

Warnings-^302^1,933

Verbal-^0^0

City ordinance-^6^33

Felony Criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^3^40

Warrant arrests-^1^15

Agency Assists^13^110

New Cases^10^874

Traffic Stops^363^2,325

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

