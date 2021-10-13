Pea Ridge Police Dept. monthly report

September 2021
Attention: Stats are low due to covid-19 precautions.
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/ open line^11^13^74
Abandon vehicle/ parking complaint^1^0^20
Abduction- family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^15^21^145
Alarm^11^9^63
Vicious animal / bite^2^0^21
Animal call^24^20^186
Assault/ battery^0^0^12
Attempted suicide/ suicide threats^4^0^15
Breaking or entering^2^1^14
Burglary^1^2^31
Business check^1^0^4
Civil call^13^9^80
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^2
Criminal mischief^1^4^28
Death investigation^1^1^7
Disturbance^15^9^110
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^0^3
Extra patrol^346^466^2,744
Follow up^29^21^236
Fraud/ forgery^7^5^50
Gun shots^2^1^9
Harassment/ harassing communications^0^0^1
Informational^38^45^350
Investigation^3^0^8
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^1
Lost/found property^5^9^46
Missing person adult^1^1^5
Missing person juvenile^2^9^28
Motorist assist^3^3^23
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^3
MVC w/injury^1^0^18
MVC wo/injury^17^9^104
Narcotics investigation^0^0^0
Noise complaint^11^4^32
Other^3^3^25
Overdose^0^0^4
Prowler^2^0^6
Public assist^6^2^53
Pursuit^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^0^2^9
Reckless driver^22^22^128
Residential structure fire^0^0^1
Road hazard^1^8^24
Sex offender investigation^2^0^9
Stolen vehicle^1^1^9
Suspicious circumstance^21^21^143
Theft^4^5^42
Threats^4^3^61
Traffic stop^363^239^2,325
Trespassing^6^5^33
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^2^3^11
Unlock^5^0^11
Warrant service/felony^1^1^15
Warrant service/misdemeanor^50^41^472
Welfare check^10^22^133
Total^1,071^1,040^7,988
•••
Misdemeanor Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^25^122
Warnings-^4^20
Warrant arrests-^50^472
City ordinance-^4^41
Misdemeanor Traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^55^359
Warnings-^302^1,933
Verbal-^0^0
City ordinance-^6^33
Felony Criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^3^40
Warrant arrests-^1^15
Agency Assists^13^110
New Cases^10^874
Traffic Stops^363^2,325