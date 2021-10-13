Obituaries for the Oct. 13, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Joe Jerry Nichols

The Rev. Joe Jerry Nichols, 81, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Pea Ridge. He was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Pea Ridge to Russell Nichols and Eunice V. (Clement) Nichols.

He was a 1957 graduate, valedictorian and class president at Pea Ridge High School.

Jerry married Nancy Mae Patterson Jan. 8, 1961. They shared 60 years of marriage.

He graduated from Hendrix College in 1965. In 1969, he graduated from St. Paul School of Theology in Missouri and spent 45 years as a Methodist minister in many Arkansas and Iowa churches.

He was a member of the Pea Ridge Lions Club and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award which is the highest form of recognition through the Lions. He was a weekly contributor to the Pea Ridge TIMES, a member of the Pea Ridge Historical Society, the Pea Ridge Alumni Association, the sexton for Pea Ridge Cemetery, an election official for local voting sites and was very involved with the Pea Ridge Museum.

He loved serving the people of Pea Ridge and being a caretaker for his wife, Nancy. He was an elder, song leader and member of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Ellison.

Survivors are his wife, Nancy of the home; a son, Jeff Nichols (Mary Doud) of Boone, Iowa; a daughter, Jennifer Caldwell (William) of Pea Ridge; two brothers, Bennie Nichols (Myrtle) of Pea Ridge and John Nichols (Linda) of Pine Valley, Utah; and three grandchildren, Shannon Lamb (Tim), Emily Sievers (Quentin) and Micah Caldwell (and fiance, Jose).

Visitation is set for 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge. The family requests that all covid-19 protocols be honored and unvaccinated people wear a mask.

Service is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 1209 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Vivian Bookout

Vivian Bookout, 70, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died on Oct. 7, 2021, in her home. She was born on Jan. 28, 1951, in Fayetteville, Ark., to James Ferguson and Virginia Whitfield.

She spent most of her life caring for the home and raising her kids. After she had grandkids, everyone who loved her called her affectionately called her Bibbi. Her greatest prayer was that her kids and grandkids all know Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Ferguson; and husband, Ralph Bookout

Survivors are her mother, Virginia Sparkman of Springdale, Ark.; sons, Gary Bookout and wife Teri of Tulsa, Okla., Christopher Bookout and wife Nancy of Fayetteville, Ark., and Matthew Bookout and Jessica of Conway, Ark.; daughter, Toni Watkins and Brian of Siloam Springs, Ark.; brothers, Howard Ferguson of Tontitown, Ark., and Mike Ferguson of Pea Ridge, Ark.; sisters, Pat Bausinger of Anderson, Mo., and Joanne Danford of Tontitown, Ark.; grandchildren, Mason, Lindsey, Erin, Jordan, Hunter, Meagan, Marley, Avery, Jordan, Zachary and Bailey; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs.

Services were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Ark., with Joe Dorman officiating.

Burial followed in White Oak Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Rashell Tennessee Dorris

Rashell Tennessee Dorris, 31, died Oct. 3, 2021, in Columbia, Mo., after an admirable fight against covid. She was born in Springdale, Ark., to Billy and Marchella Dorris.

She graduated from Cassville High School in 2008.

She earned a bachelor's degree from University of Missouri at Mizzou in History & Social Justice in 2012. She found her calling as an Emergency Telecommunicator for Boone County Joint Communications center.

Everyone talks about "first responders," but most of the time they seem to forget about the men and women who respond before the first responders. We have always respected Rashell for her service and sacrifice as a 911 dispatcher. She was and always will be our "voice in the dark."

'"I stand on a mountaintop as the great bird approaches, she is small in my sight but grows larger on approach, until I am blessed with a full sight of her graceful wings, proud countenance and good company. All too quickly, she grows small again on the horizon and disappears from view. And I call out: There, she's gone!

But there are other mountaintops beyond me. And at the precise moment when I note the great bird's departure from my view, I know there are new eyes taking up the sight of her and fresh voices calling out: Here, she comes!'" (Adaptation of "A Parable of Immortality" by the Rev. Henry Van Dyke)

The love, admiration, and respect for Rashell was astronomical both in and outside of work. Many of her coworkers and her commander told stories of how Rashell had lifted them up as they met with struggles while on the job or personal, leaving notes to bring them joy and show support. It's clear she will be missed by many people. Rashell has touched lives that she didn't even realize, including saving at least three on the job as a dispatcher. Rashell's parents were given the hearts that represented the lives she has saved, which will be treasured as a token of how many lives she has touched and the pride she took in her service.

She loved being an aunt to her four nieces and three nephews. She was a reading enthusiast with a passion for history. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Her sarcastic sense of humor could break the tension of any room and bring everyone to tears with laughter.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond Dorris, Jean Louise (Miller) Clark, Arlie G. Bray Sr. and Patsy Ann (Price) Bray; aunts, Carol Jane Higginbotham and Bobbi Rae Barton; and uncle, Arlie G. Bray Jr.

Survivors are her parents, Billy and Shelly Dorris; brothers, Ashton (Lindsey) and Clayton (Carissa); best friends and sisters, Victoria DuBose and Mandi and Gary Roberson; beloved nieces and nephews, Alivia, Hayden, Makaya, Malachi, Callen, Greyson and Eliana; and her work-mom Stacie Scott-Horrell.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Funeral services were at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Jack R. Lewis

Jack R. Lewis, 75, of Rogers, died Oct. 8, 2021, in the Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark. He was born in Harrison, Ark., on Feb. 9, 1946.

He made Rogers his home for the past 40 years.

He was truly a jack of all trades and could build or fix anything that came his way. He was a funeral director and embalmer for 25 years then started building houses in the Pea Ridge area. The past few years he enjoyed selling cutting boards at the Rogers Farmers Market. He had a full and robust life and lived it to the fullest everyday. Complication of diabetes cut his life shorter than we wanted. He will be missed by many.

He loved babies and animals of all kinds, often rescuing strays then keeping them instead of finding new homes.

Survivors include his wife Mickie Lewis of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Brett Walters and twin grandchildren, Dakota and Madison, all of Springdale. brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Lewis of Joplin, Mo.; and two children he inherited Angie Johnson, John and Donna Johnson along with three grandchildren, Katie Wood, Logan Johnson and Todd Johnson.

No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home Rogers, Ark.

Richard Norman Misenhimer

Richard Norman Misenhimer, 73, of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 2, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born in Fayetteville on Nov. 23, 1947, to W.W. and Daveda Arms Misenhimer.

He was preceded in death by his parents W.W. and Daveda Arms Misenhimer of Paragould, Ark.

He graduated from Paragould High School and Ouachita Baptist University and enjoyed a successful career with Wal-Mart Construction and Facility Maintenance before his retirement. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church where he was actively involved in mission work. He had many hobbies including woodworking and beekeeping, but what he enjoyed the most, and was most proud of, was being a Christian, Marine and grandfather. He will be remembered as a happy guy with a big smile and an outstanding personality.

Survivors are his wife, June, of 35 years; three sisters; three sons; eight grandchildren; and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Central United Methodist Church, Rogers.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central United Methodist Church in Rogers.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Debra 'Babba' Morrow Stevens

Debra "Babba" Morrow Stevens, 66, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 29, 2021. She was born May 26, 1955, in Paragould, Ark., to Mary Maddox Carr and Thomas Morrow.

Anyone who knew Debbie was touched by her kindness, humor and love. She was truly an inspiration and was always a source of positivity. She never meet a stranger and loved you with all her heart. Debbie will be remembered by her family and friends for her faith, strength and love of life.

Survivors are her children, Steve Stevens and Amy Dapp; grandchildren, Christian, Chloe, Michael, Hailey and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Colt and Jane.

Memorial service was at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in New Life Fellowship, 815 Weston St., Pea Ridge, Ark. 72756.

Iris Jeanine Woodward

Iris Jeanine Woodward, 63, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to John Odle "J.O." and Ila Jean (Smith) Beaty.

She loved to bake, spend time outdoors hunting and fishing with her husband and spend time with her three grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Woodward; three children, Ricky and Andrea Baird of Fayetteville, John Jones of Pea Ridge, and Andrew Woodward of Pea Ridge; two brothers, William O "Bud" Beaty and Robert Lynn Beaty, both of Summers; three grandchildren, Chase Richard Baird, Grant Marshall Jones and Alexander Lee Jones; and two cousins, James Kelly Roots and wife Rochelle and Thomas Charles Roots and wife Angela.

Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Summers Missionary Baptist Church.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.