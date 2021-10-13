Mules jump, balk, resist to crowd's delight

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Becki Sams rounds a barrel during the barrel race.

The mules sometimes need a little extra pull to decide to attempt the jump as Chett Malchow learned with Kanga, owned by Becki Sams of Oklahoma. Kanga came in second in the 51 inches and under mule jump. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Colleen Born of Afton, Okla., and Comet round a barrel during the flag race Saturday.

Heather Lutke of Big Cabin, Mo., shows off Halo's skills in the jump. She said Halo is more than 25 years old.

Shasta, a 1-year-old, watches apprehensively during the halter class judging for owner Rick McCrary of Pea Ridge.

Halo, 25, shown by Heather Lutke won first place by clearing 48 inches in the 51 inches and over mule jump. Miss Pea Ridge 2021 Gabbie Fletcher presented the blue ribbon to Lutke.

Cyndi Nelson and one of the youngest competitors waited for their turn to be judged in the halter judging.

Jerry Nelson encouraged his mule to clear the jump Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the 32nd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump. Nelson, of Cameron, Mo., is a regular competitor at the event.

Jerry Nelson and Dexter took second place in the 51 inches and over mule jump. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

Mrs. Patsy Summes asks Joe's Kit to clear the jump Saturday.

Announcer Jeremy Weir of Siloam Springs, left, watches to see how high the jump will be that Harold and Don Shockley are raising as judge Allen McBurnett measures at the 32nd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.

Becki Sams-Benham of Vinita, Okla., races toward the finish line after racing around the barrels in the flag race on Magic Man.

A youth carefully places the flag in the bucket as the last portion of the flag race Saturday.

A small boy rides the mule through the barrel race while being led around the course.

When not in the arena, mules and their riders waited and visited.

That's not what he wanted to have happen! The curtain fell as the mule knocked it with its legs.

David McCord of Lowell, helped his grandson Joseph Tattoo, 3, with the stick mule race Saturday at the 32nd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.

Becki Sams, whose father Joe Sams was a long-time competitor at the mule jump, visits with fellow mule riders Saturday while waiting her turn for the arena.

Ken and Melanie Eakin and their 5-month-old English Bull Terrier, Roy, came from Yakima, Wash., to see the mule jump.