Library: Many events are offered

• Oct. 12 & 26 -- 5 p.m. Chess Club

Chess players of all skill levels are welcome to drop by the PRCL Chess Club. Meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

• Oct. 14 -- 3 p.m. STEAM Lab: Potions

It's Halloween season! Drop by after school for a STEAM/sensory event and attend our potion-making class. Ages 3 and older.

• Oct. 18 -- 7 p.m. Tutoring Discussion Panel

This past spring, the Pea Ridge Community Library was awarded a national grant from the American Library Association -- Libraries Transforming Communities initiative. Within the grant application, the PRCL proposed a student-led tutoring program hosted and funded by the library. Approved students from the high school would assist younger classmates virtually with their coursework while also receiving volunteer hours from the library. The goal of the grant is not just to attempt to enact the said program, but also to teach library workers facilitation skills that will empower them to lead community conversations now and in the future. Watch the Panel Discussion on the Facebook page to find out more information and ask questions live.

• Oct. 19 -- 6 p.m. Spanish/English conversation Group

Are you learning Spanish and need a community to practice? Join the Spanish-English Conversation Group at the Pea Ridge Community Library!

• Oct. 23 -- 12:30 p.m. First Time Homebuyer Seminar

Are you looking to buy your first home? Brenda Flannigan, New Market Mortgage sales supervisor at US Bank, Pea Ridge, will teach all you need to know to make your first home purchase a success! Call to reserve your spot today.

• Oct. 28 -- 5 p.m. Book Club

Make sure to pick up your copy of "The Book that Matters Most" by Ann Hood at the Pea Ridge Community Library ASAP. Book Club is now held in person at the library. Come read with us!

• Oct. 30 -- 12-2 p.m. Drive-through Trunk-or-Treat at the Library

It's all treats and no tricks at your local library. Swing by The Pea Ridge Community Library and pick up Halloween treats from local librarians.

Editor's note: Ashdon Wilson is the programming and social media coordinator of the Pea Ridge Community Library. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. She can be reached at the library at 451-8442.