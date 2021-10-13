Sign in
City consideres rezones

by Annette Beard | October 13, 2021 at 10:47 a.m.

Three rezoning requests will be considered by the City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19. The requests were each approved by the Planning Commission Oct. 5 and passed on to the Council.

The rezone requests are for property on Weston Street to be rezoned from R-2 to R3, property at 10508 E. Ark.Hwy. 72 to be rezoned from R-2 to C3 and property at 1451 It'll Do Road be rezoned from A-1 to R1.

Items on the agenda for the meeting in addition to the rezones include an ordinance adopting new zoning regulations and a map; waiving competitive bidding for the Peck Road Bridge project bid; advertising for Hazelton Road bids; considering the Arkansas Municipal League service charge and Legal Defense Program and Drug testing.

