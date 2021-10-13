Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Blackhawks fall to Eagles

by Annette Beard | October 13, 2021 at 10:46 a.m.
Senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, ran a quarterback keeper in the latter part of the game Friday, Oct. 8, against Vilonia. The Vilonia Eagles won the contest 35-0.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, ran a quarterback keeper in the latter part of the game Friday, Oct. 8, against Vilonia. The Vilonia Eagles won the contest 35-0. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk football captain Joe Adams, No. 2, met in center field for the coin toss as honorary captains J.C. Beaver, Steve Patton and Doug McKinney looked on. The honorary captains were members of the1963 Blackhawk football team as the first Pea Ridge football team in school history.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawks enthusiastically waved the flags immediately after running onto the field Friday, Oct. 8, for the homecoming game against the Vilonia Eagles, who won the contest 35-0.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk football captains and honorary captains for the Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 8, were Joe Adams, No. 2, Steve Patton, Clay Sebree, No. 58, Doug McKinney, Clayton Henson, No. 47, and J.C. Beaver. The honorary captains were members of the first Blackhawk football team in 1963.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, ran a quarterback keeper in the latter part of the game Friday, Oct. 8, against Vilonia. The Vilonia Eagles won the contest 35-0.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk football captain Joe Adams, No. 2, met in center field for the coin toss as honorary captains J.C. Beaver, Steve Patton and Doug McKinney looked on. The honorary captains were members of the1963 Blackhawk football team as the first Pea Ridge football team in school history.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk football captain Joe Adams, No. 2, met in center field for the coin toss as honorary captains J.C. Beaver, Steve Patton and Doug McKinney looked on. The honorary captains were members of the1963 Blackhawk football team as the first Pea Ridge football team in school history.
Blackhawks enthusiastically waved the flags immediately after running onto the field Friday, Oct. 8, for the homecoming game against the Vilonia Eagles, who won the contest 35-0.
Blackhawks enthusiastically waved the flags immediately after running onto the field Friday, Oct. 8, for the homecoming game against the Vilonia Eagles, who won the contest 35-0.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk football captains and honorary captains for the Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 8, were Joe Adams, No. 2, Steve Patton, Clay Sebree, No. 58, Doug McKinney, Clayton Henson, No. 47, and J.C. Beaver. The honorary captains were members of the first Blackhawk football team in 1963.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk football captains and honorary captains for the Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 8, were Joe Adams, No. 2, Steve Patton, Clay Sebree, No. 58, Doug McKinney, Clayton Henson, No. 47, and J.C. Beaver. The honorary captains were members of the first Blackhawk football team in 1963.
Senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, ran a quarterback keeper in the latter part of the game Friday, Oct. 8, against Vilonia. The Vilonia Eagles won the contest 35-0.
Senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, ran a quarterback keeper in the latter part of the game Friday, Oct. 8, against Vilonia. The Vilonia Eagles won the contest 35-0.

Print Headline: Blackhawks fall to Eagles

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas must find way to slow down Auburn’s running game
by Tom Murphy
Junction City set to host Parkers Chapel
by Jason Avery
Smackover to take on Barton
by Jason Avery
Local standouts compete at Overall golf tourney
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado, Marion ready for showdown
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT