Blackhawks fall to Eagles

Senior Trevor Blair, No. 8, ran a quarterback keeper in the latter part of the game Friday, Oct. 8, against Vilonia. The Vilonia Eagles won the contest 35-0. For more photographs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/

Blackhawk football captain Joe Adams, No. 2, met in center field for the coin toss as honorary captains J.C. Beaver, Steve Patton and Doug McKinney looked on. The honorary captains were members of the1963 Blackhawk football team as the first Pea Ridge football team in school history.

Blackhawks enthusiastically waved the flags immediately after running onto the field Friday, Oct. 8, for the homecoming game against the Vilonia Eagles, who won the contest 35-0.

Blackhawk football captains and honorary captains for the Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 8, were Joe Adams, No. 2, Steve Patton, Clay Sebree, No. 58, Doug McKinney, Clayton Henson, No. 47, and J.C. Beaver. The honorary captains were members of the first Blackhawk football team in 1963.

