Blackhawk Homecoming 2021

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Gracie Easterling, Homecoming Queen 2020, with attendants Jackson Marquez and Lila Spivey. Marquez is the son of Fransisco and Crystal Marquez. Spivey I the daughter of Scott and Jenn Spivey.

TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Homecoming maid Paige Brown, 17, daughter of Aimee Yager and Adam Yager, was escorted by Will Anderson.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Homecoming maid Gabbie Fletcher, 17, daughter of Lawanda and Monte Keene and Jimmy Fletcher, was escorted by Clay Sebree.

Homecoming maid Masie Foltz, 17, daughter of Kayla and Wes Anderson and A.J. Foltz, was escorted by Caleb Neil.

Homecoming maid Nalea Holliday, 17, daughter of Nash and Candice Holliday, was escorted by Braidon McCarley.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

The Blackhawk Homecoming maids, from left, Lillian Murray, Nalea Holliday, Lauren Wright, Paige Brown, Gabbie Fletcher, Dallice White and Marie Foltz posed before their presentation to the crowd in Blackhawk Stadium.

Blackhawk Homecoming Queen 2020 Gracie Easterling presented a signed football to Will Anderson and Paige Brown after she was announced as 2021 Homecoming Queen Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Homecoming maid Dallice White, 17, daughter of Merrill and Darcy White, was escorted by Justin Blount.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Homecoming maid Lauren Wright, 17, daughter of Brian Wright and Katie Burns, was escorted by Trevor Blair.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk Homecoming Queen 2020 Gracie Easterling placed a sash on Paige Brown, 2021 Homecoming Queen, before crowning her Friday night in Blackhawk Stadium.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Football senior wide receiver Will Anderson applauded at the announcement that Paige Brown was named Homecoming Queen 2021.Brown is the daughter of Adam and Aimee Yager. For more photographgs, go to https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/

The Blackhawk Homecoming court 2021 was comprised of Justin Blount and Dallice White, Clay Sebree and Gabbie Fletcher, Braidon McCarley and Nalea Holliday, Joe Adams and Lillian Murray, Will Anderson and Paige Brown, Gracie Easterling, Caleb Neil and Masie Foltz, and Trevor Blair and Lauren Wright. Attendants Jackson Marquez and Lila Spivey were attendants.

Homecoming maid Lillian Murray, 17, daughter of Steve and Emily Murray, was escorted by Joe Adams.

Homecoming maid Paige Brown, 17, daughter of Aimee Yager and Adam Yager, was escorted by Will Anderson.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming maid Gabbie Fletcher, 17, daughter of Lawanda and Monte Keene and Jimmy Fletcher, was escorted by Clay Sebree.

Homecoming maid Masie Foltz, 17, daughter of Kayla and Wes Anderson and A.J. Foltz, was escorted by Caleb Neil.

Homecoming maid Nalea Holliday, 17, daughter of Nash and Candice Holliday, was escorted by Braidon McCarley.

Blackhawk Homecoming Queen 2020 Gracie Easterling presented a signed football to Will Anderson and Paige Brown after she was announced as 2021 Homecoming Queen Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Homecoming maid Dallice White, 17, daughter of Merrill and Darcy White, was escorted by Justin Blount.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Homecoming maid Lauren Wright, 17, daughter of Brian Wright and Katie Burns, was escorted by Trevor Blair.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Blackhawk Homecoming Queen 2020 Gracie Easterling placed a banner on Paige Brown, 2021 Homecoming Queen, before crowning her Friday night in Blackhawk Stadium.

Football senior wide receiver Will Anderson applauded at the announcement that Paige Brown was named Homecoming Queen 2021.Brown is the daughter of Adam and Aimee Yager.

The Blackhawk Homecoming court 2021 was comprised of Justin Blount and Dallice White, Clay Sebree and Gabbie Fletcher, Braidon McCarley and Nalea Holliday, Joe Adams and Lillian Murray, Will Anderson and Paige Brown, Gracie Easterling, Caleb Neil and Masie Foltz, and Trevor Blair and Lauren Wright. Attendants Jackson Marquez and Lila Spivey were attendants.

Homecoming maid Lillian Murray, 17, daughter of Steve and Emily Murray, was escorted by Joe Adams.