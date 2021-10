Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 27 -- Pea Ridge High School, 1925 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Intermediate School, 1536 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge; Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge