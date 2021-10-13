Sign in
Benton County Jail

October 13, 2021

Monday, Oct. 4

3:34 p.m. Donald Ray Wilson, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, sex offender registration

Tuesday, Oct. 5

3:27 a.m. Neal David Pitts, 58, Garfield, by Rogers Police, criminal trespass; refusal to submit to arrest

Friday, Oct. 8

5:17 a.m. Christopher Narx, 33, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; improper use of registration; driving with suspended or revoked license; violation of omnibus Act, second offense; possession of a controlled substance (PCS)

Sunday, Oct. 10

12:39 p.m. Christina Louise Harrison, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, criminal contempt

Benton County Jail

