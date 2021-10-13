Sign in
32nd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump winners

by Annette Beard | October 13, 2021 at 10:48 a.m.

Halter Class, under 51"

1st^Goldie, Sadie Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

3rd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Halter Class 51" and over John mules

1st^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

2nd^Pete, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

3rd^Willy, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Halter Class 51" and over Molly Mules

1st^Carrie, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2nd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City Mo

3rd^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st^Halo, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla., 48"

2nd^Dexter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 48"

3rd^Joe's Kit, Patsy Summers, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

3rd^Gus, Boomer Baugh, Carthage, Mo

Barrel Race youth

1st^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.

3rd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.

Barrel Race adult

1st^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

2nd^Comet, Colleen Born, Afton Okla.

3rd^Gus, Boomer Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Barrel Race senior

1st^Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Kansas City Lights, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla.

3rd^Festus Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Flag Race youth

1st^Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.

2nd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.

3rd^Joe's Kit, Chitt Malchow, Adair, Okla.

Flag Race adult

1st^Willy, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Halo, Heather Little, Big Cabin, Okla.

3rd^Gambler, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Flag Race senior

1st^Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

3rd^Jessee, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo.

Mule Jump 51" & under

1st^Bonita, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo.

2nd^Kanga, Chett Malchow, Adair, Okla.

3rd^Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams-Benham, Adair, Okla.

Pole bending, youth

1st^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

3rd^Joe's Kit, Chitt Malchow, Adair, Okla.

Pole bending, adult

1st^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

2nd^Comet, Colleen Byrn, Afton, Okla.

3rd^Willy, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Pole bending, senior

1st^Breezy,Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^KansasCity Lights, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla

3rd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Boot race, youth

1st^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

3rd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.

Boot race, adult

1st^Gus, Boomer Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

2nd^Gambler, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

3rd^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

Boot race, senior

1st^Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage

2nd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn

3rd^Halo, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Big Cabin

Negel Hall Memorial High Point

Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Adult: Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.

Senior: Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.

Mule Pro Jump

1st^Pedro, Richie Dement (Preacher), Centerville, Mo., 56"

2nd^Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 55"

3rd^Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 51"

3rd^Dan, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 53"

