32nd annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump winners

Halter Class, under 51"
1st^Goldie, Sadie Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
3rd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Halter Class 51" and over John mules
1st^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
2nd^Pete, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.
3rd^Willy, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Halter Class 51" and over Molly Mules
1st^Carrie, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2nd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City Mo
3rd^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" and over
1st^Halo, Heather Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla., 48"
2nd^Dexter, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 48"
3rd^Joe's Kit, Patsy Summers, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
3rd^Gus, Boomer Baugh, Carthage, Mo
Barrel Race youth
1st^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.
3rd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.
Barrel Race adult
1st^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
2nd^Comet, Colleen Born, Afton Okla.
3rd^Gus, Boomer Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Barrel Race senior
1st^Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Kansas City Lights, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla.
3rd^Festus Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Flag Race youth
1st^Libby, Allie Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.
2nd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.
3rd^Joe's Kit, Chitt Malchow, Adair, Okla.
Flag Race adult
1st^Willy, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Halo, Heather Little, Big Cabin, Okla.
3rd^Gambler, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Flag Race senior
1st^Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
3rd^Jessee, Jerry Nelson, Cameron, Mo.
Mule Jump 51" & under
1st^Bonita, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo.
2nd^Kanga, Chett Malchow, Adair, Okla.
3rd^Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams-Benham, Adair, Okla.
Pole bending, youth
1st^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
3rd^Joe's Kit, Chitt Malchow, Adair, Okla.
Pole bending, adult
1st^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
2nd^Comet, Colleen Byrn, Afton, Okla.
3rd^Willy, Rowdy Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Pole bending, senior
1st^Breezy,Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^KansasCity Lights, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Okla
3rd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Boot race, youth
1st^Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Shorty, Rowden Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
3rd^Shadow, Ty Wagner, Pierce City, Mo.
Boot race, adult
1st^Gus, Boomer Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
2nd^Gambler, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
3rd^Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
Boot race, senior
1st^Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage
2nd^Festus, Tina Hayworth, Washburn
3rd^Halo, Scott Lutke, Big Cabin, Big Cabin
Negel Hall Memorial High Point
Youth: Casey, Dylan Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Adult: Magic Man, Becki Sams-Benham, Vinita, Okla.
Senior: Breezy, Ben Baugh, Carthage, Mo.
Mule Pro Jump
1st^Pedro, Richie Dement (Preacher), Centerville, Mo., 56"
2nd^Miss Kitty, Cyndi Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 55"
3rd^Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 51"
3rd^Dan, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo., 53"