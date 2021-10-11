Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Homecoming tailgating fills Friday

by Annette Beard | October 11, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge High School students enjoyed tailgating -- food, fun, fellowship -- Friday throughout the day after a pep rally and Powder Puff football game before regathering in Blackhawk Stadium Friday evening for the Homecoming queen crowning and football game.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge High School students enjoyed tailgating -- food, fun, fellowship -- Friday throughout the day after a pep rally and Powder Puff football game before regathering in Blackhawk Stadium Friday evening for the Homecoming queen crowning and football game.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge High School students enjoyed tailgating -- food, fun, fellowship -- Friday throughout the day after a pep rally and Powder Puff football game before regathering in Blackhawk Stadium Friday evening for the Homecoming queen crowning and football game.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge High School students enjoyed tailgating -- food, fun, fellowship -- Friday throughout the day after a pep rally and Powder Puff football game before regathering in Blackhawk Stadium Friday evening for the Homecoming queen crowning and football game.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge High School students enjoyed tailgating -- food, fun, fellowship -- Friday throughout the day after a pep rally and Powder Puff football game before regathering in Blackhawk Stadium Friday evening for the Homecoming queen crowning and football game.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Pea Ridge High School students enjoyed tailgating -- food, fun, fellowship -- Friday throughout the day after a pep rally and Powder Puff football game before regathering in Blackhawk Stadium Friday evening for the Homecoming queen crowning and football game.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Print Headline: Homecoming tailgating fills Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Arkansas must find way to slow down Auburn’s running game
by Tom Murphy
Junction City set to host Parkers Chapel
by Jason Avery
Smackover to take on Barton
by Jason Avery
Local standouts compete at Overall golf tourney
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado, Marion ready for showdown
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT