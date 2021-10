9 a.m. Opening Ceremony Various events including halter class, jumps, barrel racing until about noon About 1 p.m. Pro Mule Jump Food and craft booths Free bounce houses, climbing wall for children Admission: $5 adults; $2 children 6-12; free for children 5 and younger 975 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Print Headline: Sadie goes up and over!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content