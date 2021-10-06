Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 7, 1971

When 4-H Club poultry judging teams from over Arkansas and Oklahoma competed at the Arkansas - Oklahoma District Fair in Fort Smith last week, the first-, second- and third-place winners were all from Benton County. Miss Viola Miser, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Miser of Pea Ridge, won first place.

The Pea Ridge National Military Park Visitor Center will be the scene of the quarterly meeting of the Benton County Historical Society Sunday, Oct. 10. On tap for discussion will be replacing the caps (finials) of the two battlefield monuments that have been missing for some time.

Phillips Food Center on Ark. Hwy. 94 south will hold its grand opening this week. The towns first supermarket opened its doors for business last week. In addition to store manager John Wells, employees include Ken Palmer, Mike Cawood, Bob Wood, Dale Musteen, Lilie Sow, Jo Ann Mayfield, Billie Escue, Marlys Harpole, Johnny Brown and Wayne Shasteen.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1981

Benton County Sheriff Don Rystrom said he believes there is organization behind the great number of burglaries recently reported around Beaver Lake.

The Benton County set a pubic hearing on a subordinate service district to provide ambulance service for a certain area of the county -- east of Rogers, south of Prairie Creek and the rural area north and east along U.S. Hwy. 62 from Rogers to the Carroll County line.

Ben Withers and Lanette Tillman, both of the Garfield area, spoke to people at the Gateway Rural Water Association meeting asking for support of their opposition to inclusion of their area in the proposed subordinate service district for ambulance service.

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 40

Thursday, Oct. 3, 1991

The city of Pea Ridge apparently has jurisdiction over a planned auto speedway after all. The speedway, on 15 acres less than a mile west of Pea Ridge on Arkansas Highway 72, is planned by Gary Wilbur who recently purchased the property.

Noticeable improvements will greet visitors to the third annual Pea Ridge Lions Club Mule Jump on Oct. 12, said Lions Club president Marvin Higginbotom. He said the city has paved the drive in the City Park, site of the mule jump, and that, thanks to Jerry Wilkerson, adjacent property will be used for parking.

One of the things Pea Ridge High School must do to eventually achieve accreditation by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools is broaden its curriculum. The addition of psychology to the curriculum and the addition of a teacher who has been teaching the subject for 18 years is one step. Maryal Hunt joined the faculty this fall and has introduced psychology to the curriculum.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2001

The 13th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump is set for Oct. 13. The event will be held in the City Park.

City water customers in Pea Ridge will be getting new radio-read meters within approximately two months, said Water/Sewer superintendent Robert Button, thanks to the City Council approval of a bond issue to finance the $204,550 needed for 1,350 new meters.

Pea Ridge High School Homecoming royalty included Kayla Brown, senior; Brittne Walston, sophomore; Kelsey Kennedy, sophomore; Sara Ash, freshman; Mollie Ragland, senior; Elizabeth Miller, senior; Amber Coulson, junior; Stephanie Horton, junior; and Kala Guess, freshman. One of the senior maids will be crowned before the homecoming game Oct. 5.

Fairgoers who have planned to attend the Quail Oaks Craft Fair this year may be disappointed. The fair was closed after its spring festival.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 40

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2011

The time was 1936. It was the end of the Great Depression and World War II had not yet begun. Pea Ridge was a small farming community, newly incorporated as a town. Hugh Webb r., who had lived on his family's homestead two and a half miles west of town, moved into town with his family and opened Webb's Electric Hatchery and Feed. In 1940, Fred McKinney went to work for Mr. Webb. In 1944, he married Webb's daughter, Mabel. The McKinneys were honored for their 75 years of service to the community.

One of the newest police officers in town is living his dream. Eric Lyle, the son of a police officer, said he's always wanted to be a policeman and joined the military to avoid getting in trouble until he was old enough to go to the law enforcement academy.

The Seligman Greater Area Chamber of Commerce and Pepsi Cooks, Bobby Brown and Loretta Burgess won first place in the Rib Cook-Off at the NEBCO Turkey Shoot and Rib Cook-Off this weekend.