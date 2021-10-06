Sign in
Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

October 6, 2021 at 12:10 p.m.
TIMES file photograph Heels up as this mule cleared the jump in a previous Pea Ridge Mule Jump. This year's event, the 32nd annual, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, the the field north of City Hall on Weston Street.

1989 -- First Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield

51" and above

1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.

1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.

1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump

Under 51"

1st -- Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove

51" and above

1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1992

Under 51"

1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams

51" and above

1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

1993

Under 51"

1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.

Green Mule Jump

1st -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge

1994

Under 51"

1st -- 56" by Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

51" and above

1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

1995

Under 51"

1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox

51" and above

1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox

Green Jump

1st -- Gus, Don Sams

1996

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.

1997

Under 51"

1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Mike Clark

Green Jump

1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.

1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3

Under 51"

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

51" and above

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

Green Jump

1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.

1999

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley

51" and above

1st -- Red, Boop Williams

Green Jump

1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell

1st Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Red, Boop Williams

2000

Under 51"

1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant

51" and above

1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley

2001

Under 51"

1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels

51" and above

1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo.

2002

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.

51" and above

1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Kilby Shockley

Adult -- Becki O'Brien

2003

Under 51"

1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.

First Pro Jump

1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend

Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

2004

Under 51"

1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Pro jump

1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2005

Under 51"

48" Missy, Kilby Shockley (only entrant)

51" and above

1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2006

Under 51"

1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr.

Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley

2007

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2008

Under 51"

1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Tie

• Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught

• Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2009

Under 51"

1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.

2010

Under 51"

1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

51" and above

1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.

Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.

2011

Mule Jump, 51" and under

1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.

Pro Jump

1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady

Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen

Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy

2012

Mules 51" and under (not split)

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark.

John Mules, 51" and over

1st -- Jess, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.

Mollies, 51" and over

1st -- Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and over

1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.

Mule Jump, 51" and under

1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson

Pro Jump

1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call

Negel Hall High Point Award

Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin Roster

Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr.

Senior: Kit, Joe Sams

2013

Jump, under 51 inches

1st-- tie

• Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie

• Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- tie

• Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.

• Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo.

2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding

2015

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo.

Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo.

2016

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo.

Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.

Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.

2017

Jump, under 51 inches

1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.

Mule jump, 51 inches and over

1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.

Mule Jump, Pro

1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"

Negel Hall Memorial Award

Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy

Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites

Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp

2018

Mule Jump, 51" and over

First -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"

Mule Jump, Under 51"

First -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"

Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations:

• Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo.

• Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge

• Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla.

Pro Jump

First -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"

2019

Mule Jump, Under 51"

1st ^Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Big Cabin, Okla., 25"

Mule Jump, 51" and Over (29, 34, 39, 44,

1st^Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 52"

Mule Pro Jump

1st^Dan, Doug Fletcher, J.R. Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 60"

2020 - canceled due to covid-19 pandemic

