Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

1989 -- First Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield
51" and above
1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla.
1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan.
1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump
Under 51"
1st -- Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove
51" and above
1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
1992
Under 51"
1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams
51" and above
1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.
1993
Under 51"
1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo.
Green Mule Jump
1st -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge
1994
Under 51"
1st -- 56" by Sonny, Beaver Blackfox
51" and above
1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla.
Green Jump
1st -- Gus, Don Sams
1995
Under 51"
1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox
51" and above
1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox
Green Jump
1st -- Gus, Don Sams
1996
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla.
Green Jump
1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo.
1997
Under 51"
1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Mike Clark
Green Jump
1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla.
1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3
Under 51"
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
51" and above
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
Green Jump
1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla.
1999
Under 51"
1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley
51" and above
1st -- Red, Boop Williams
Green Jump
1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell
1st Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Red, Boop Williams
2000
Under 51"
1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant
51" and above
1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley
2001
Under 51"
1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels
51" and above
1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo.
2002
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark.
51" and above
1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Kilby Shockley
Adult -- Becki O'Brien
2003
Under 51"
1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo.
First Pro Jump
1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend
Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.
2004
Under 51"
1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Pro jump
1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2005
Under 51"
48" Missy, Kilby Shockley (only entrant)
51" and above
1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2006
Under 51"
1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr.
Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley
2007
Under 51"
1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2008
Under 51"
1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 63" Tie
• Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught
• Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2009
Under 51"
1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo.
2010
Under 51"
1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.
51" and above
1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo.
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo.
Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo.
2011
Mule Jump, 51" and under
1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" and over
1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo.
Pro Jump
1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady
Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen
Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy
2012
Mules 51" and under (not split)
1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark.
John Mules, 51" and over
1st -- Jess, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo.
Mollies, 51" and over
1st -- Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" and over
1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo.
Mule Jump, 51" and under
1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson
Pro Jump
1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call
Negel Hall High Point Award
Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin Roster
Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr.
Senior: Kit, Joe Sams
2013
Jump, under 51 inches
1st-- tie
• Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie
• Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- tie
• Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo.
• Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo.
Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo.
2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding
2015
Jump, under 51 inches
1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32"
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo.
Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo.
2016
Jump, under 51 inches
1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35"
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52"
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo.
Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla.
Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo.
2017
Jump, under 51 inches
1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla.
Mule jump, 51 inches and over
1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark.
Mule Jump, Pro
1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63"
Negel Hall Memorial Award
Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy
Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites
Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp
2018
Mule Jump, 51" and over
First -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45"
Mule Jump, Under 51"
First -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30"
Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations:
• Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo.
• Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge
• Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla.
Pro Jump
First -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5"
2019
Mule Jump, Under 51"
1st ^Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Big Cabin, Okla., 25"
Mule Jump, 51" and Over (29, 34, 39, 44,
1st^Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 52"
Mule Pro Jump
1st^Dan, Doug Fletcher, J.R. Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 60"
2020 - canceled due to covid-19 pandemic