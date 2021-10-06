Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

TIMES file photograph Heels up as this mule cleared the jump in a previous Pea Ridge Mule Jump. This year's event, the 32nd annual, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, the the field north of City Hall on Weston Street.

1989 -- First Mule Jump Under 51" 1st -- Dolly, Jeff Wiltgen, Garfield 51" and above 1st -- 72" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnstall,Okla. 1990 -- 2nd Mule Jump Under 51" 1st -- 61" Sunny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla. 51" and above 1st -- 65 1/2" Chiquita, Jerry Villines, Coffeyville, Kan. 1991 -- 3rd Mule Jump Under 51" 1st -- Rubin, Connie Selph, Prairie Grove 51" and above 1st -- 65" Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge 1992 Under 51" 1st -- 58" Sunny, Don Sams 51" and above 1st -- 67" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo. 1993 Under 51" 1st -- 60" Sonny, Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla. 51" and above 1st -- 60" Powder River, Kenny Vaughn, Crane, Mo. Green Mule Jump 1st -- Frosty, Negel Hall, Pea Ridge 1994 Under 51" 1st -- 56" by Sonny, Beaver Blackfox 51" and above 1st -- Sweet Willy, Beaver Blackfox of Kansas, Okla. Green Jump 1st -- Gus, Don Sams 1995 Under 51" 1st -- Sonny, Beaver Blackfox 51" and above 1st -- Sonny owned by Fran Blackfox Green Jump 1st -- Gus, Don Sams 1996 Under 51" 1st -- 48" Heather Harrison of Skiatook, Okla. 51" and above 1st -- Don Sams, Barndsall, Okla. Green Jump 1st -- Yeargain Bequette, Pineville, Mo. 1997 Under 51" 1st -- Craig Johnson, Hurley,Mo. 51" and above 1st -- Mike Clark Green Jump 1st -- Boop Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 1998 -- 10th annual Mule Jump, Oct. 3 Under 51" 1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla. 51" and above 1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla. Green Jump 1st -- Don Sams, Barnsdall, Okla. 1999 Under 51" 1st -- Missy, Tyler Shockley 51" and above 1st -- Red, Boop Williams Green Jump 1st -- Sugar, Philip Cottrell 1st Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- Red, Boop Williams 2000 Under 51" 1st -- 46" Miss Red, Don Marchant 51" and above 1st -- 48" Jethro, Becky O'Brien Negel Hall Memorial Award Tied: Red, Boop Williams, and Missy, Harold Shockley 2001 Under 51" 1st -- 40" Miss Red, Seth Daniels 51" and above 1st -- 58" Radar, Mike Call, Henly, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- Cuz, Tina Hayworth, Washburn, Mo. Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Pineville, Mo. 2002 Under 51" 1st -- 48" Miss Red, Seth Daniels, Springdale, Ark. 51" and above 1st -- 46" Jethro, Becki O'Brien, Goodman, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Youth -- Kilby Shockley Adult -- Becki O'Brien 2003 Under 51" 1st -- 53 1/2" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. 51" and above 1st -- Bocephus 47 1/2," Rodney Hayes, Lathrop, Mo. First Pro Jump 1st -- 62 1/2" Big Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- tied Becki O'Brien and Kenny Friend Youth -- Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo. 2004 Under 51" 1st -- 48" Buddy, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. 51" and above 1st -- 56" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. Pro jump 1st -- 65.5" Missy, Steve Foster, Front Royal, Va. Negel Hall Memorial Award John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo. Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo. 2005 Under 51" 48" Missy, Kilby Shockley (only entrant) 51" and above 1st -- 55" Rosie, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. Pro Jump 1st -- 65.5" -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo. Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo. 2006 Under 51" 1st -- Missy, Kilby Shockley, Powell, Mo. 51" and above 1st -- Penny, Danielle Kelpher, Lathrop, Mo. Pro Jump 1st -- Red, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr. Youth -- Missy, Kilby Shockley 2007 Under 51" 1st -- 38" Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo. 51" and above 1st -- Scardy Cat, John Higgins , Jr., Greentop, Mo. Pro Jump 1st -- 60" Red, Kenny Friend, Plato, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- Sally, Ricki Higgins, Greentop, Mo. Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo. 2008 Under 51" 1st -- Willie, Mike Call, Union, Mo. 51" and above 1st -- Babe, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo. Pro Jump 1st -- 63" Tie • Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught • Radar, Mike Call, Union, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo. Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo. 2009 Under 51" 1st -- 38" Buckwheat, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo. 51" and above 1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Liberty, Mo. Pro Jump 1st -- 56" Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- Colleen, John Higgins, Jr., Greentop, Mo. Youth -- Missy, Seth Shockley, Powell, Mo. 2010 Under 51" 1st -- 50" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo. 51" and above 1st -- 51" Babes, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo. Pro Jump 1st -- 63" Maggie Who, Kenny Vaught, Crane, Mo. Negel Hall Memorial Award Adult -- Sally and Colleen, John Higgins Jr., Greentop, Mo. Youth -- Jasper, Levi Gooder, Pineville, Mo. 2011 Mule Jump, 51" and under 1st -- 51" Albert, Jerry Menees, Scott City, Mo. Mule Jump, 51" and over 1st -- 51" Misty, Cody Hanners, Patton, Mo. Pro Jump 1st -- 65" Radar, Mike Call Negel Hall Memorial Award Youth -- Alexa Higgins with Lady Adult -- John Higgins Jr. with Colleen Senior -- R.B. Smith with Lucy 2012 Mules 51" and under (not split) 1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark. John Mules, 51" and over 1st -- Jess, Jerry Nelson, Parkville, Mo. Mollies, 51" and over 1st -- Carry, Tyler Shockley, Powell, Mo. Mule Jump, 51" and over 1st -- Rosey, Kenny Friend, Huggins, Mo. Mule Jump, 51" and under 1st -- Bonita, Jerry Nelson Pro Jump 1st -- 60" Radar, Mike Call Negel Hall High Point Award Youth: Chandler Payne, Ragin Roster Adult: Colleen, John Higgins Jr. Senior: Kit, Joe Sams 2013 Jump, under 51 inches 1st-- tie • Billy, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 36" tie • Lady Killer, Billy Nelson, Cameron, Mo., 36" tie Mule jump, 51 inches and over 1st -- Molly Francis, Cecil Troy Sr., Pea Ridge Mule Jump, Pro 1st -- Radar, Mike Call, Henley, Mo. 62" Negel Hall Memorial Award Youth -- tie • Sally, Alexa Higgins, Greentop, Mo. • Cuz, Jesse Hayworth, Washburn, Mo. Adult -- Ragin' Rooster, Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla. Senior -- Pecos Bill, Cindi Slimp, Columbia, Mo. 2014 -- Jump cancelled due to rain and flooding 2015 Jump, under 51 inches 1st -- Billie, Carrie Thurman, Siloam Springs, Ark., 32" Mule jump, 51 inches and over 1st -- 42" Rooster, shown by Maranda Stites, owned by Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla. Mule Jump, Pro 1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark. Mo. 64.5" Negel Hall Memorial Award Youth -- Billy Nelson with Missy, Cameron, Mo. Adult -- Maranda Stites & Becki Payne with Ragin' Rooster, Pryor, Okla. Senior -- Cindi Slemp, Pacos Bill, Sturgeon, Mo. 2016 Jump, under 51 inches 1st -- Sissy, Allison Byrn, Patsy Summer, Afton, Okla. 35" Mule jump, 51 inches and over 1st -- Miss Kitty, William Nelson, Cameron, Mo. 52" Mule Jump, Pro 1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63" Negel Hall Memorial Award Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy, Ozark, Mo. Adult -- Magic Man and Becki Payne, Pryor, Okla. Senior -- Kit and Joe Sams, Anderson, Mo. 2017 Jump, under 51 inches 1st -- Gintle Ginger, Becki Sams, Vinita, Okla. Mule jump, 51 inches and over 1st -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, Ark. Mule Jump, Pro 1st -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 63" Negel Hall Memorial Award Youth -- Dude and Caleb Clancy Adult -- Ragin' Rooster and Maranda Stites Senior -- Pacos Bill and Cindi Slemp 2018 Mule Jump, 51" and over First -- Bulls Eye, Ronnie Smith, Avoca, 45" Mule Jump, Under 51" First -- Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, 30" Negel Hall Memorial High Point Awards presentations: • Youth: Mighty Mouse, Callie Cope, Seligman, Mo. • Adult: Rooster, Maranda Stites, Pea Ridge • Senior: Halo, Scott Lutke, Claremore, Okla. Pro Jump First -- Sadie, Les Clancy, Ozark, Mo., 61.5" 2019 Mule Jump, Under 51" 1st ^Gentle Ginger, Becki Sams, Big Cabin, Okla., 25" Mule Jump, 51" and Over (29, 34, 39, 44, 1st^Maverick, Doug Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 52" Mule Pro Jump 1st^Dan, Doug Fletcher, J.R. Fletcher, Seligman, Mo. 60" 2020 - canceled due to covid-19 pandemic

Print Headline: Previous winners of the Pea Ridge Mule Jump

