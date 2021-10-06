Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Oct. 11
Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken pot pie, garden salad, broccoli w/ ranch, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken drumsticks
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, refried beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken breast fillet, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, whole-grain roll, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked BBQ chicken breast
Thursday, Oct. 14
Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, sweet potato fries, seasoned corn, fresh fruit or diced peaches, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or corn dog
Friday, Oct. 15
NO SCHOOL
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Meal prices
Meals free to all students
Ala carte will have charges
Lunch: Adults — $3.75