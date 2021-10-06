Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Oct. 11

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken pot pie, garden salad, broccoli w/ ranch, fresh fruit or Mandarin oranges, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken drumsticks

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos w/ ground beef, refried beans, celery sticks w/ ranch, fresh fruit or mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken breast fillet, mashed potatoes & gravy, blackeyed peas, whole-grain roll, fresh fruit or applesauce, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked BBQ chicken breast

Thursday, Oct. 14

Breakfast: Whole-grain pancakes, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, sweet potato fries, seasoned corn, fresh fruit or diced peaches, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or corn dog

Friday, Oct. 15

NO SCHOOL

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.