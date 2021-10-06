Pea Ridge Police Department

Wednesday, Sept. 22

12:26 p.m. A resident of Laux Lane reported financial fraud involving someone attempting to steal money via computer.

7:39 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Court for a "vicious dog." The complainant said her small dog was attached in her yard by a dog he did't know and her dog had injuries and had to be treated by a veterinarian. Police were able to obtain a photograph of the dog from a security camera.

Sunday, Sept. 26

12:36 p.m. Police received notification from a camera located on city property on Greer Street of activity in the area of the former "stump dump" and observed a vehicle containing limbs that were dumped in the area. As a result of the investigation, police cited Vickie Hilburn, 52, Pea Ridge, in connection with illegal dumping. Hilburn agreed to remove the debris.

2:16 p.m. Police were dispatched to Sonic for a private-property accident involving vehicles driven by Bettie Keene, 77, Pineville, Mo., and Chase Luper, 26, Bentonville.

Monday, Sept. 27

8:44 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Street for a possible disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police found a shattered window on a vehicle, but determined there was no criminal action as the suspect was also listed as an owner of the vehicle.

1:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Danelle Zimmerman, 30, Rogers, in connection with no insurance.

2:22 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Caden Swadley, 19, Pea Ridge, in connection with no insurance and possession of a controlled substance.

10:31 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jacob T. Kissinger, 25, Pineville, Mo., in connection with no driver's license; speeding; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

8:25 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Julian Matthew, 32, Rogers, in connection with a warrant from Pea Ridge and no insurance.

11:40 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police transported Cody Lee Wilson, 25, Pea Ridge, to meet Rogers Police who cited him in connection with a warrant from Rogers.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

12:28 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jesus Lopez-Garay, 36, Garfield, in connection with speeding, driving without a driver's license and two warrants -- one from Rogers and one from Bentonville.