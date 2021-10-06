Pea Ridge area church news

Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church

Worship is held at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays with the Rev. Mark Lasater serving as pastor. The service is also available on Facebook live and YouTube. For information, visit www.bit.ly/bmumc. The church campus is located at 14108 U.S. Hwy. 62 between Avoca and Garfield.

Discover Church

Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays; the church is located at 577 Weston St. Campus pastors are Austin and Alexia Gregory; worship pastors are Jimmie Anderson and Aimee Anderson; kids pastor is Rae Moore. Contact information: [email protected] or phone 479-621-9858.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Church is meeting with restrictions; check out the church website for guidelines. The 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service is streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Children's Ministry BLAST and Student Ministry PRSM meets in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday. See the schedule anytime on the website: prfbc.org/upcoming-online-events.

Mountain Bible Church

Mountain, Mo.

Mountain Bible Church has AWANA clubs for children in full swing from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Bring your children for fun and learning about God.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

Church services are in the sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Regular activities have resumed. Face masks are optional.

The free Saturday morning Pancake Breakfast has been expanded to both the second and fourth Saturdays each month. We feed everyone free! It is our hope that the many hungry people in our community have a HOT meal during those weekends.

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church

Pea Ridge United Methodist Church has returned to its 11 a.m. service for all worshippers. Masking is not required in order to attend, but those who would like to wear masks are welcome.

Sunday School is held each Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. and choir practice is 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Those who cannot attend may still hear the message on the church's website (pearidgeumc.net) or at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on KURM 100.3FM.

For information, contact the Rev. Jerome Grotts at (479) 553-9585 or [email protected]

The Ridge Church

Pea Ridge

Services are held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Ridge Youth meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For information, email [email protected]

Twelve Corners Baptist Church

Church will meet at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays.

•••

Editor's note: Please send church news by Friday to [email protected]