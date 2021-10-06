OPINION: Think of experience marked by gray heads

What do you think when you see a gray head?

Sadly, many people don't think anything. They are just part of the landscape. They have always been here. Folks joke about them, laugh at them, but mostly ignore them, counting them as non-productive burdens on our society, when actually if it wasn't for them, we would not have a society.

Many of them laid down their lives for our freedom. Most of the industry, farms and businesses that feeds and supports our nation are there because of the blood, sweat and tears of these wrinkled warriors.

Non-productive? They built our highways, bridges, super-structures, hospitals, technology, armed forces, education systems, churches, and more. They ran their race, then handed over their batons to the next generation. Now they are no longer needed.

Those who had tremendous responsibilities and were depended upon by others, now find themselves waking up each day with no responsibilities, and no one depending on them, and a smaller and smaller circle of anyone who actually cares if they wake up or not.

It is interesting that God chose to print in His eternal word that the gray head is a thing of beauty. Proverbs 20:29 "The beauty of old men is the gray head."

The changing of colors and falling leaves of Autumn are a quiet reminder that our journey is nearly ended. We are no longer needed, and in many cases not even wanted. Our opinions are not asked for and our ways and beliefs are shunned.

The next time you see a gray head, don't think about what they can't do, take a moment and think about what they have already done. Take a look at the beauty that God sees, because like the leaves on the trees, very soon they will all be gone, and it will be your turn to adorn the silver crown and be laughed at.

Editor's note: Pete Ruble is pastor of Harvest Baptist Church, Piedmont, Mo. This column is reprinted with his permission.