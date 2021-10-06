Obituaries for the Oct. 6, 2021, edition of The Pea Ridge TIMES

Hubert Memory Turner, Jr.

Hugh Turner, 79, of Pineville, Mo., died Sept. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born in New Mexico, Oct. 17, 1941, to Jake and Winnie Turner of Cassville, Mo.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He served with the California Highway Patrol and was the Chief of Police in Pea Ridge, Ark.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, football and spending time in the woods. He was a talented builder, electrician and craftsman who owned and operated Hugh Turner Construction in the years preceding his death.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jill Turner of Pea Ridge Ark.; sister, Dava-Lee Aryan of Tulsa, Okla.; parents; and brother-in-law, Bill Wolf of Cassville.

Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Diane Burgess-Turner of Pineville, Mo.; sons, David (Susie) Turner of Springfield, Mo., Paul Turner of Craig, Colo., and Clayton (Milani) Turner of Bella Vista, Ark.; daughter Julie (Michael) Gabbard of West Fork, Ark.; step-children, Melissa (Rick) Slusher of Anderson, Mo., and Kali Reynolds of Decatur, Ark.; father-in-law, Vernon Gruhn of Pineville; five granddaughters; one step-granddaughter; and siblings, Gary Turner of Seligman, Mo., Greg (Janet) Turner of Cassville, Levina Wolf of Cassville and Bobbie (Hank) Langer of Powersite, Mo.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in the Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Memorials can be sent to The Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, Inc. at www.HuntofaLifetime.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Richard Norman Misenhimer

Richard Norman Misenhimer of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 2, 2021, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. Services are pending with Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.