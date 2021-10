TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk cross country runners for 2021 are sophomores Kylee Tidwell, RyLee Raines and Ava Pippin; junior Ryleigh Gilbreath; and seniors Liz Vazquez, Isabella Cruz, Allie King, Dallice White and Kamree Dye. Coaches include Heather Wade, Nico Hall, Adam Gibby and volunteer assistant Emily Spears.