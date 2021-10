There will be a hunters education course from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge.

The traditional hunter education class is a 10-hour instructor-led classroom course with hands-on demonstrations. The class will end with a test to pass the course.

Hunter Education classes are offered by knowledgeable and dedicated volunteer instructors and Arkansas Game and Fish employees.

To register, go to https://register-ed.com/events/view/171996.