Homecoming & Tailgating 2021 Schedule

Dress Up Days for Spirit Week

Monday^Decade Day

Tuesday^Twin Day

Wednesday^Jersey Day

Thursday^Frat & Sorority Day

Friday^Spirit Day

Monday, Oct. 4

6 p.m.^Homecoming Parade sponsored by parents, Weston Street from Primary School to ball fields

Friday, October 8:

8 - 8:20 a.m ^Students report to third hour for attendance.

8:30-9 a.m.^Pep Rally

9-9:30 a.m.^Powder Puff Game

9:30 a.m. -2:15 p.m.^Tailgating

2:15-2:30 p.m.^Clean up

2:30-3:20 p.m.^7th Hour

6:30^Homecoming Ceremony on the Football Field

7 p.m.^Kick-off for Homecoming football game

Saturday, Oct. 9

7-10 p.m.^Homecoming Semi-Formal Dance (Under the Stars on the Back Patio)

Cost: $10 for a single ticket and $15 for a couple