Homecoming & Tailgating 2021 Schedule

Dress Up Days for Spirit Week
Monday^Decade Day
Tuesday^Twin Day
Wednesday^Jersey Day
Thursday^Frat & Sorority Day
Friday^Spirit Day
Monday, Oct. 4
6 p.m.^Homecoming Parade sponsored by parents, Weston Street from Primary School to ball fields
Friday, October 8:
8 - 8:20 a.m ^Students report to third hour for attendance.
8:30-9 a.m.^Pep Rally
9-9:30 a.m.^Powder Puff Game
9:30 a.m. -2:15 p.m.^Tailgating
2:15-2:30 p.m.^Clean up
2:30-3:20 p.m.^7th Hour
6:30^Homecoming Ceremony on the Football Field
7 p.m.^Kick-off for Homecoming football game
Saturday, Oct. 9
7-10 p.m.^Homecoming Semi-Formal Dance (Under the Stars on the Back Patio)
Cost: $10 for a single ticket and $15 for a couple