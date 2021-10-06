Homecoming maids announced

Seven young ladies were selected by their peers to reign on the Blackhawk Homecoming Court for 2021. All seniors at Pea Ridge High School, they are Paige Brown, Masie Foltz, Gabbie Fletcher, Nalea Holliday, Lillian Murray, Dallice White and Lauren Wright.

Paige Brown

Paige Brown, 17, is the daughter of Aimee Yager and Adam Yager. A native of Pea Ridge, she is the granddaughter of Brenda and Harvey Dickie Winn of Bella Vista and Cheryl Nichols of Pea Ridge. She has attended Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

Miss Brown enjoys working out, hanging out with her mom and working at Ember Mountain. She is a member of the varsity basketball team, FCCLA and attends Twelve Corners Church. Her favorite book is "99 Days," song is "Suspicious Minds" by Dwight Yoakam and movie is "Starstruck."

She plans to attend the University of Arkansas.

She will be escorted by Will Anderson.

Masie Foltz

Masie Foltz, 17, is the daughter of Kayla and Wes Anderson and A.J. Foltz. A native of Pea Ridge, she is the granddaughter of Cheryl Snow Nichols and Robin and Doug Foltz, all of Pea Ridge. She has attended Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

Miss Foltz works at Pea Ridge Cafe and said she enjoys getting 7Brew and driving around with friends and shopping with her mom. She is manager for the basketball team, is a member of Pea Ridge DECA and volunteers with Bright Futures through DECA. Her favorite book is "Love, Lucas," song is "Forever" by Chris Brown and movie is "Dirty Dancing."

She plans to attend college somewhere in the state of Arkansas.

She will be escorted by Caleb Neil.

Gabbie Fletcher

Gabbie Fletcher, 17, is the daughter of Lawanda and Monte Keene and Jimmy Fletcher. A native of Pea Ridge, she is the granddaughter of Carroll and Dylan Leach of Pea Ridge. She has attended Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She said her hobbies are makeup, cheerleading, handing out with friends and taking pictures. She is a member of the Benton County Cotillion and Pea Ridge varsity cheer. Her favorite movie is "The Last Song" and favorite song is "The House that Built e" by Miranda Lambert.

She plans to attend cosmetology school (Paul Mitchell) in Fayetteville and work at Maggie's Salon in Pea Ridge.

She will be escorted by Clay Sebree.

Nalea Holliday

Nalea Holliday, 17, is the daughter of Nash and Candice Holliday. A native of Pea Ridge, she is the granddaughter of Larry and Kim Holliday of Pea Ridge. She has attended Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She enjoys playing softball, hanging out with friends and doing anything outdoors. She is on the softball and volleyball teams, Student Council, DECA and the National Honor Society. She attends River of Faith Church. Her favorite movie is "8 Seconds" and song is any song by Parker McCollum.

After graduation, she plans to play softball at the University of Arkansas, Rich Mountain, and major in public relations.

She will be escorted by Braidon McCarley.

Lillian Murray

Lillian Murray, 17, is the daughter of Steve and Emily Murray. Her grandparents are Kim and John Lynch of Maumelle and Barbara Werner of Pea Ridge. She has attended schools in Pea Ridge since the seventh grade.

She works at Northridge Oak and enjoys getting coffee with friends. She is on the softball team, youth leader at Rogers Christian Church, missionary projects and the National Honors Society. Her favorite book is "Everybody, Always" by Bob Goff and movie is "10 Things I Hate about You."

She plans to attend college and further educational career.

She will be escorted by Joe Adams.

Dallice White

Dallice White, 17, is the daughter of Merrill and Darcy White. A native of Pea Ridge, she is the granddaughter of JoAnn and Darrell VanRoekel of Pea Ridge. She has attended Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She enjoys reading books, watching "Grey's Anatomy," hanging out with friends and sitting outside. She is on the volleyball, softball and track teams, is a member of HOSA, the Science Club and attends church. Her favorite book is "Red Queen," movie is "Pearl Harbor" and son is "Graves into Gardens" by Elevation Worship.

She plans to attend college for a pre-med degree through biology.

She will be escorted by Justin Blount.

Lauren Wright

Lauren Wright, 17, is the daughter of Brian Wright and Katie Burns. A native of Pea Ridge, she is the granddaughter of Mary Wright of Pea Ridge and Roy and Janis Clark of Bella Vista. She has attended Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She enjoys watching "grey's Anatomy," reading, and hanging out with friends and family. She is on the basketball, volleyball and track teams, is a member of the Math Club and attends Discover Church, Pea Ridge. Her favorite book/movie is "Everything, Everything" and favorite son is 305 by Shawn Mendes.

She plans to attend college and study architecture.

She will be escorted by Trevor Blair.

