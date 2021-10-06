Golf tourney slated at Big Sugar

Tee'd Off at Pancreatic Cancer is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on Big Sugar Golf Course in Pea Ridge.

"We are organizing this event in place of our usual Cowboy Up for a Cure to offer a more socially distanced gathering," according to Jennifer Allison, explaining the inaugural golf tournament for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Several companies have provided great donations including from Pabst, Sazerac, Pepsi, Tyson, and the Kingsford team at Clorox to put on the great event. Andrea Albright, SVP Snacks, Beverage & Front End will join for lunch as the honorary chairperson

Thanks for your consideration to participate in helping us create another successful event that allows us to Wage Hope against Pancreatic Cancer from Arkansas!

There are corporate sponsorships available for $500 and $1,000. Entry is $400 for a four-person scramble play. There are $100 hole sponsorships available.

Lunch and beverages are provided; there will be goody bags for the first 25 teams to enter. There will be multiple prizes awarded.

To sign up, contact Allison by email at [email protected] to register by Oct. 22.

Checks may be made out to PanCan, CC payment available upon request. For information, contact Allison at 479-202-3749 or Lee Dixon at 479-925-0292 or by email at [email protected]