Former Pea Ridge city marshal Hugh Turner died Sept. 26, 2021.
Turner was sworn in as city marshal on Feb. 5, 1986, by Mayor Lester Hall. He submitted his resignation to Mayor Mary Rogers on June 16, 1987.
Print Headline: Former city marshal dies