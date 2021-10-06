Sign in
Former city marshal dies

October 6, 2021 at 3:00 a.m.

Former Pea Ridge city marshal Hugh Turner died Sept. 26, 2021.

Turner was sworn in as city marshal on Feb. 5, 1986, by Mayor Lester Hall. He submitted his resignation to Mayor Mary Rogers on June 16, 1987.

See Turner's obituary on page 3A.

