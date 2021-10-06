Court reports

District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Bradley Wade Boudreau, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jonathan L. Case, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Allen Keith Hoskins, 60, driving on a suspended DWI drivers license, guilty
Miguel Angel Jimenez, 26, improper headlights, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; drove left of center, not guilty
Scottie Lyons, 36, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, not guilty; failure to show registration, not guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; failure to report an accident, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, not guilty
Kendall Michelle Meins, 30, leaving scene of accident-property damage, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty
Ryan A. Meroney, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Christopher Pina, 38, failure to appear, guilty
Devon Alexander Richmond, 26, failure to appear, guilty
Ethan Aaron Smith, 18, harassment, not guilty
Brad Dean Sullivan, 47, speeding, guilty
Ian Xavier Vistine, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Alyssa Jo Webster, 34, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, dismissed
Troy Clifford Wilkerson, 59, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, not guilty
Sarah K. Young, 31, resisting arrest, not guilty; speeding, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, not guilty