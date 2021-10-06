Court reports

District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Bradley Wade Boudreau, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jonathan L. Case, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Allen Keith Hoskins, 60, driving on a suspended DWI drivers license, guilty

Miguel Angel Jimenez, 26, improper headlights, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; drove left of center, not guilty

Scottie Lyons, 36, no or expired vehicle or trailer license plate, not guilty; failure to show registration, not guilty; no proof of liability insurance, not guilty; failure to report an accident, not guilty; failure to appear, not guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, not guilty

Kendall Michelle Meins, 30, leaving scene of accident-property damage, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty

Ryan A. Meroney, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Christopher Pina, 38, failure to appear, guilty

Devon Alexander Richmond, 26, failure to appear, guilty

Ethan Aaron Smith, 18, harassment, not guilty

Brad Dean Sullivan, 47, speeding, guilty

Ian Xavier Vistine, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Alyssa Jo Webster, 34, careless and prohibited driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; refusal to submit to test, dismissed

Troy Clifford Wilkerson, 59, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, not guilty

Sarah K. Young, 31, resisting arrest, not guilty; speeding, guilty; failure to stop at stop sign/yield at yield sign, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of open container in vehicle, not guilty