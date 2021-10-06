Collins fundraiser established

Fellow firefighters are collecting funds for one of their own.

Assistant Fire Chief Dino Collins is hospitalized in ICU fighting for his life and is currently on a ventilator.

"We are collecting funds to help offset medical expenses," according to the FDPR Firefighters Fund flyer. To donate, contact Fire Department officials or drop off donations at the fire station marked FDPR Firefighter Fund with a memo for Dino. Donations are also available by Venmo at @FDPRFirefightersFund.

The firefighters have gathered several times for prayer vigils for the Collins family.

Collins is self-employed and owns a construction company.

He was honored in November 2018 for 25 years of service to the Pea Ridge Fire Department. He served as interim fire chief after the resignation of Jamie Baggett in February 2019.

Collins and his wife, Sharon, have three children -- Justin, Joshua and Jasmine. Both Justin and Joshua have served on the Pea Ridge Fire Department.