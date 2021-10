Benton County

Sept. 23

Jake Anderson Smith, 37, and Tiana Danielle Durham, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 24

John Michael Parish, 53, Gentry, and Geannine Britanak Gulas, 51, Garfield

Sept. 27

James Leroy Boman III, 43, Bentonville, and Jamaikhan Jontia Dickey, 43, Pea Ridge

Ryan Keith Jones, 31, and Jamie Renee Schneider, 35, both of Pea Ridge

Toby Wade Rose, 24, and Jasmine Danielle Collins, 21, both of Pea Ridge

Sept. 29

Austin Christopher Ennis, 20, and Remy Jo Deckard, 21, both of Garfield