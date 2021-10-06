Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 28

10:05 pm. Ethan McDaniel, 24, Garfield by BCSO, driving with suspended driver's license; fleeing, failure to appear; careless and prohibited driving; no driver's license' possession of a controlled substance; insurance required

11:50 p.m. Nathan Gobble, 29, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, two counts harassing communications

Wednesday, Sept. 29

10:34 a.m. William Allen Lucas, 36, Pea Ridge, by Arkansas State Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance Sch. 1, 2 meth/cocaine; revocation of probation; three counts possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; delivery meth/cocaine

2:37 p.m. Kayla Sherman, 33, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal mischief first degree, damages for collecting insurance $1,000 or less; theft of property

Thursday, Sept. 30

7:28 p.m. Kyler Snoderly, 38, by BCSO, failure to appear

Friday, Oct. 1

1:38 p.m. Robert Douglas, 34, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three failure to appear; contempt of court; revocation of probation

Sunday, Oct. 3

2:13 a.m. Chantley Sharie Tuck, 28, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of a protection order