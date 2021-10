The Honors College at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has selected 79 high school students, including 65 from Arkansas, to receive fellowships. The $72,000 fellowships largely cover tuition, fees, books, room and board, and other academic expenses over four years, providing these students the freedom to pursue original research, study abroad, service learning and other academic interests.

Included in that list was Bryon Plunk, Pea Ridge High School, Pea Ridge.