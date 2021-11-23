Waltons celebrate Golden anniversary

Vern and Margaret Walton of Pea Ridge, Ark., celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The couple met in California at a square-dancing event. They married in 1971 and in 1977 made the move to Pea Ridge, Ark., from California.

Together, they have four children, Debra Berra and husband John Berra of Montana, Brent Walton (deceased), Kent Walton and partner Renee Vierra of California and Diane Lyon of Arkansas; four grandchildren, Janelle Regan and husband Tim Regan of California, Candi Tucksen-Schreyer and husband Brett Schreyer of Montana, Jodi Tucksen of Nevada and Tonnie Lyon and husband Dylan Phillips of Arkansas; and four great-grandchildren, Thomas and Riley Regan of California, Spencer Tucksen of Nevada and Marshall Phillips of Arkansas.

Margaret retired as a homemaker and Vern retired as a tool and die maker. Today, they enjoy spending time together in their home eating homemade meals, playing Vern's favorite card game, hand-and-foot and driving around in their 1939 Chevy car.