Serving the next generation

by Marc Hayot | November 23, 2021 at 1:16 p.m.
High School English teacher and volleyball coach Jessica Woods was recognized at the School Board meeting on Nov. 8. Woods has been with the Pea Ridge School District for more than 10 years and has served as senior class sponsor. Woods was recently recognized for her undertaking various leadership roles by promoting her to lead English teacher.

Print Headline: Serving the next generation

