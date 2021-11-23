Recollections

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 6 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 25, 1971

The Owen W. Wood family of Pea Ridge is the winner of the Benton County competition in the Farmers Home Administration second annual contest to select an "Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, Garland M. Kersh, Farmers Home Administration county supervisor announced.

The traditional community Thanksgiving service will be held at 7:30 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 24 n the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Dr. John Terry, of John Brown University, who is serving as interim pastor at Pea Ridge First Baptist Church, will be the speaker. The Holiness Pentecostal, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian, First Baptist and United Methodist churches from both Pea Ridge and Brightwater, will participate in the program which is sponsored annually by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 16 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1981

Plans for a proposed volunteer ambulance service for northeast Benton County were clarified during an informal mee4ting of the Battlefield Area Business Association Monday.

The Pea Ridge School Board approved continuing the present tax rate of 62 mills to fund the school's budget of $1,125,000 for the school year 1983-1984.

Taking a tip from the president of the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce, with support expressed by the city's mayor Lester Hall, the Pea Ridge Planning Commission initiated steps towards providing rental housing in the city. Ray Easley, Chamber president, told the commission, on behalf of the chamber, that Pea Ridge could never complete successfully with Rogers and Bentonville for industry and that the Chamber therefore recommends play on it's future as a good "bedroom community."

30 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country Times

Vol. 26 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 21, 1991

There's a familiar face in the pulpit at First Baptist Church in Pea Ridge. It's that of the Rev. Al Fowler. What is new is that Fowler is now full-time pastor of the church. He has served for several months as interim pastor following the resignation of the Rev. Charles Womack, who is now pastor of a Baptist church in Pawnee, Okla.

A week ago, the Pea Ridge Extension Homemakers Club thought they might be facing a major disaster. Time and hard work on the part of member sand others however combined to produce a much less trying situation. Club president Helen Schooley said a water pipe in the upstairs kitchen burst, flooded the upstairs and leaked downstairs.

The Pea Ridge Christian Youth Center has begun a weekly tutoring program for high school students, said the center's president, Sheila Musteen.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 36 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2001

The annual Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by the Beta Alpha Sorority has become a traditional holiday event. For more than 40 years, the community service sorority has provided Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, according to Dorothy Williams, a charter member.

The Pea Ridge School Board will hold a special meeting to discuss superintendent candidates. One candidate, Dr. Aaron Hosman, withdrew his name. Still under consideration were Dr. Don Roberts, Dr. Bob Biggs, Dr. Virgil Freeman and Dr. James Kemp.

For the first time in its history, the Avoca Town Council held a meeting in its own building Tuesday, Nov. 13. Although not completely finished or furnished, the council members hauled tables and chairs from their old meting site in the Avoca Community Building to the council room of the new Town Hall.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 46 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2011

Students at Pea Ridge schools collected canned goods to give to the Ministerial Alliance for food baskets for the Angel Tree project. Students at Pea Ridge Intermediate collected the most food.

For the first time in years, City Council and Planning Commissioners received a pay increase, but not without debate. The increase is $25 per meeting.

Pea Ridge Historical Society vice president Jerry Nichols and president Mary Durand signed a lease agreement with Pea Ridge schools for the use of the old school lunchroom building which was saved from demolition for a school heritage building and meeting place.