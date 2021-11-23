Sign in
Pumpkin Cake: A favorite Thanksgiving dessert! From the kitchen of Louise Easley Beard

by Annette Beard | November 23, 2021 at 1:11 p.m.

Pumpkin Cake

A favorite Thanksgiving dessert!

From the kitchen of Louise Easley Beard

Crust:

1 box yellow cake mix (reserve 1 c. mix)

1/4 lb. margarine (or butter)

1 egg

Filling:

1 lg. can pumpkin

3 eggs

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. white sugar

2/3 c. milk

1 tsp. cinnamon

Topping:

1 c. cake mix

1/4-1/2 c. flour

1/2 c. chopped nuts

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 stick margarine (or butter)

1/4 c. white sugar

1/2 c. brown sugar

Combine cake mix, margarine and egg and press into bottom of 9- by 13-inch cake pan.

Combine pumpkin, eggs, sugars, milk and cinnamon. Beat well. Pour on top of crust.

Combine topping ingredients and sprinkle over filling.

Bake 55 to 65 minutes at 350 degrees.

•••

