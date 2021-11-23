Pea Ridge Times Obituaries for the week of Nov. 24, 2021

James Joseph Gliwa

James Joseph Gliwa, 68, of Pea Ridge, died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at his lake home in Grove, Okla. He was born Sept. 28, 1953, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Ann Delores and Theodore Joseph Gliwa.

He had a large servant's heart. His smile could light up any room. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and although the stubborn Italian side would show through at times, he was a gentle, kind soul. Above all, he was passionate about serving God and others.

He had lived in the northwest Arkansas area since 1990 from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after moving with Wal-Mart. He worked many years as an executive buyer with Wal-Mart and retired as a vender.

He loved spending time with his family especially quality time with his grandchildren. He took pride in sharing recipes, traditions and special heirlooms passed down within his family. He enjoyed time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time at the lake.

He was an active member of Fellowship Bible Church where he served as a gatekeeper and a small group leader for the last several years. He was devoted to praying for others, and loved to volunteer his time at the church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his fiancee, Dierdre Austin, of Rogers, Ark.; three daughters, Cassy Ware and her husband Greg, of Grove, Okla., Dina Ford and her husband James, of Rogers, Ark., and Avery Austin, of Chicago, Ill.; two sons, Taylor Glenn Austin and his wife Katelin, of Omaha, Neb., and William Austin and his wife Lindsay, of Port Angeles, Wash.; one sister, Shirley Brickman and her husband Gary, of Shawnee, Kan.; 10 grandchildren, Madalyn Ware, Connor Ware, Tanner Easley, Lauren Easley, Carson Harrell, Colin Ford, Kylee Ford, Tucker Austin, Benaiah Austin and Oakley Austin; two great-grandchildren, Asher Easley and Everleigh Easley; his niece, Melissa Rockford and her husband Sam, of Desoto, Kan.; one nephew, Michael Brickman, of Washington, D.C.; and three great-nieces and nephews, Margaret Rockford, Samuel Rockford and Joseph Rockford.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in Epting Funeral Home, Bentonville.

A celebration of James's life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Fellowship Bible Church in Rogers, in the chapel located in the Training Center.

Interment will follow at Benton County Memorial Park, Rogers.

Following the service there will be a drop-in from 1 to 3 p.m. at his daughter Dina's home.

Memorials may be sent to "The Children's Ministry" at Fellowship Bible Church.

Pallbearers were Greg Ware, James Ford, Colin Ford, Tanner Easley, Connor Ware, Carson Harrell, Zach Singleton, Chuck Hutchinson and Ritchie Swan.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.