Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Special Sections Church Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge Schools Menus

by Kathy Lauver | November 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, pinto beans, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, garlic toast, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or hot pockets

Friday, Dec. 3

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, baby carrots w/ ranch, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

More News

Meal prices

Meals free to all students

Ala carte will have charges

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado, Marion set to meet in semifinals
by Tony Burns
SouthArk improves to 3-0 with overtime victory
by News-Times Staff
Strong enjoying extra week to prepare for title game
by Jason Avery
Short week underway for Arkansas
by Tom Murphy
El Dorado's defense shines in playoff victory over Lake Hamilton
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT