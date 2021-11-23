Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Nov. 29

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, steamed broccoli, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Breakfast: Cereal bowl, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, pinto beans, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Dec. 2

Breakfast: French toast sticks, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, garden salad, mixed vegetables, garlic toast, Craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or hot pockets

Friday, Dec. 3

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, baby carrots w/ ranch, blueberries or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.