Pea Ridge Police Dept.

November 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

8:21 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Reed Street in reference to a criminal trespass call in progress. The complainant reported Sheldon Burkett, 32, was living in the backyard in a tent and had entered the house uninvited. He said he wanted Burkett and his girlfriend, Brittney Dirck, , 25, trespassed from the property. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Dirck in connection with warrants from Benton County and Pea Ridge and issued a trespassed warning; Burkett was cited in connection with criminal trespass.

12:56 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Stephani Barnes, 44, Garfield, in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to present proof of insurance.

