Otters fish for lunch

Two river otters played in the lagoon at the Pea Ridge Wastewater Treatment plant Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The geese which are often on the lagoon and surrounding fields were noticeably absent. Water Department supervisor Ken Hayes said he has lived in Arkansas for 35 years and has never seen them. The lagoon where the two otters were swimming has been stocked with fish and makes an ideal feeding location for them.

Two river otters played in the lagoon at the Pea Ridge Wastewater Treatment plant Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The geese which are often on the lagoon and surrounding fields were noticeably absent. Water Department supervisor Ken Hayes said he has lived in Arkansas for 35 years and never seen them. The lagoon where the two otters were swimming has been stocked with fish and make an ideal feeding location for them.

Two river otters played in the lagoon at the Pea Ridge Wastewater Treatment plant Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The geese which are often on the lagoon and surrounding fields were noticeably absent. Water Department supervisor Ken Hayes said he has lived in Arkansas for 35 years and never seen them. The lagoon where the two otters were swimming has been stocked with fish and make an ideal feeding location for them.