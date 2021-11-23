NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Water temperatures are falling, but fishing remains slow for most species. Average surface water temperature is in the mid to upper 50s.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said striped bass have moved into the midlake area between Rocky Branch and Horseshoe Bend parks. Try top-water lures early or use brood minnows on unweighted line.

For black bass, try top-water lures early. Alabama rigs, spinner baits or crawdad crank baits may work later in the day. No reports on crappie, catfish or walleye.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports striped bass are migrating toward the middle portion of the lake. Brood minnows are the best bait. Try trolling crank baits to catch crappie or use jigs around cover.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy recommends fishing for trout with small spoons. Parker Bottoms is a good area to try. Fish for walleye near the town of Beaver by trolling Flicker Shads.

Power generation at Beaver Dam takes place on cold mornings, creating higher, faster flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie fishing is good with hair jigs fished near the intake tower near the south side of the dam four to 20 feet deep. Try jig and pigs for black bass. No reports on catfish or bluegill. The lake will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said channel catfish are biting minnows or liver. Troll Flicker Shad crank baits to catch black bass. Bluegill are biting crickets or worms. The lake will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports bluegill are biting worms or crickets 15 to 25 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes.

Try for black bass in coves with crank baits or Alabama rigs. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting small spoons and Power Bait.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with plastic worms.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with top-water lures and square-billed crank baits.

Illinois River

Fish for black bass with tube baits, grubs or jerk baits, Stroud suggests. Fishing is best in low water.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with crank baits and spinner baits around brush and docks. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows around brush, rocks and docks.

At Lake Tenkiller, fishing is fair for black bass with crank baits, jigs and plastic worms. Crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows around docks, brush and structure.

Table Rock Lake

Pete's Professional Guide Service said black bass fishing remains slow. Try fishing shallow with crawdad-colored crank baits along steep banks early. Deeper fish may be caught in the center of big creek arms. Look for areas with gulls or loons feeding on shad. Fish for bass with a jigging spoon 35 to 60 feet deep.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff