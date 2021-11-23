NEBCO to receive funds

The American Rescue Plan committee, made up of the Benton County Quorum Court, moved forward with items out of the federal funds.

As part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the Benton County Quorum Court approved using ARP funds to pay those on staff at the Beaver Lake and Northeast Benton County (NEBCO) fire departments. Full time employees would receive $2,000 and part time staff would receive $1,000 for responding to calls throughout the pandemic. Under the Interim Final Rule from the U.S. Treasury, the recovery funds can be used to "Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors." Beaver Lake and NEBCO are the only non-municipal supported volunteer fire departments with some paid staff primarily, but not entirely, because they have ambulance service. This is a total of $90,000 out of American Rescue Plan funds.

Additionally, the Quorum Court voted to use ARP funds for volunteer fire departments in Benton County to match state money through Act 833 which is the State Fire Services Program. The volunteer fire departments do not receive any municipal support. Act 833 assists qualified fire departments but is not intended to pay for daily operations. Avoca, Beaver Lake, Gallatin, Hickory Creek, Hwy 94 East, Maysville, NEBCO, Piney Point, Pleasure Heights, Rocky Branch and Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Departments will each receive $23,970. This is a total of $263,670 out of the American Rescue Plan funds.

Justices of the Peace also voted to gives premium payment to Benton County full time and part time employees who worked through the pandemic. Full time employees will receive $2,000 and part time employees will receive $1,000. This allocation is $1.5 million out of the American Rescue Plan.

American Rescue Plan funds can also create "support for prevention, mitigation or other services in congregate living facilities (incarceration settings, homeless shelters, etc.)." The Benton County Quorum Court also approved using American Rescue Plan funds to replace the heating and air conditioning units. These are the original units placed in the facility when the jail opened in 1999. This is a $1 million cost out of the ARP funds.

Update on Public Health & Economic Recovery

As part of the American Rescue Plan, The U.S. Department of Treasury launched the ARP relief to be allocated to four key areas, one of which is public health and economic recovery. In August, Benton County launched a portal for organizations to apply for grants if they met qualifications. Currently, Benton County has received 25 applications for funding.

Organizations should apply if they can demonstrate that their activities support the public health response, or if they have experienced economic harm from the pandemic and the funds they distribute respond to that harm in ways that are related and reasonably proportional.

Applicants can go to this website: https://bentoncountyar.gov/american-rescue-plan/ and click on the "Submit an American Rescue Plan Proposal" tab to start the application process. Applicants have from today, Monday, August 23rd through Sunday, October 31st at 11:59 p.m. to apply.

Once the application is completed, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring, ARP Committee Chairman Tom Allen and Benton County Comptroller Brenda Peacock will review the applications. All applications will then be sent to the American Rescue Plan Committee. From this point, the ARP committee will vote on which organizations will be asked to present to the ARP Committee in person. More guidance will be available to organizations and the public during this process.

Once applications are initially reviewed, Benton County will announce dates and protocol for organizations to present to the ARP committee.

What is the American Rescue Plan?

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide a substantial infusion of resources to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery. The U.S. Department of Treasury is launching this relief to:

Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control

Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs

Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses

Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the impact of the pandemic

How does this impact Benton County?

Over the next two years, Benton County will receive $54 million total from the American Rescue Plan. The Benton County Quorum Court formed an American Rescue Plan Committee which will be the legislative body determining how and where these funds will be utilized. The American Rescue Plan Committee will initially meet on the following tentative dates at the Benton County Quorum Court room at 215 E. Central Avenue to discuss the relief topics. More meetings may be scheduled in the future.

How can the public participate?

As always, these meetings are open to the public. Public comment will be taken in person or comments can be sent to [email protected] which goes to each member of the Quorum Court.